Free Roblox Promo Codes in July 2022

Summer is here and with it a new batch of promotional codes for Roblox, an amalgam of titles created by the community and other developer companies, which allow us to live a multitude of experiences inspired by other licenses.

As usual, we have a series of promotional codes for Roblox, some codes that you can redeem in a general way while there are others that are obtained through specific experiences as we detail below.

In any case, if you are looking for specific codes for some of the most popular Roblox titles, do not forget to visit our guide.

List of free codes for rewards in Roblox as of July 2022

Next we are going to tell you exactly what these promotional codes are, how we can redeem them and what they are for.

What are promotional codes and what are they for?

As you well know, thanks to these Roblox promotional codes we will be able to obtain free cosmetic items for the avatar and you will be able to keep them permanently, although the codes have an expiration date, so we encourage you to review this list month by month so as not to miss many of the codes that you must redeem.

How to redeem promotional codes

As soon as you have logged into your Roblox account simply visit the following link and enter the corresponding promotional code before it expires.

General promotional codes

MERCADOLIBREFEDORA2021 : White Flamingo Fedora

ROSSMANNCROWN2021: Crown of Electrifying Guitars

TARGETMINTHAT2021: Peppermint hat

AMAZONFRIEND2021: Snow Friend Shoulder

SMYTHSCAT2021: King Tab Hat

KROGERDAYS2021: Golf Glasses

100K FOLLOWERS: blue backpack

WALMARTMEXEARS2021 – Steel Rabbit Ears

ROBLOXEDU2021 – development keyboard

SPIDERCOLA – Mascot

TWEETROBLOX – Pet

Promotional codes for Island of Move

WorldAlive

StrikeAPose

SettingTheStage

DIY WorldAlive

GetMoving

VictoryLap

Mansion of Wonder Codes

This Roblox game wants to celebrate the month of August in style, and that’s why it allows you to get free rewards by redeeming these codes.

To do this, you will have to enter the following codes when talking to the Swag Booth character, present in Mansion of Wonder. They are these codes:

Boardwalk: Ring of Flames

FXArtist: designer backpack

Glimmer: Slime Head Hat

ParticleWizard: Magic Books

ThingsGoBoom: Frightening Aura

If your child wants to start playing Roblox, whether on PC, mobile or Xbox consoles, here is all the necessary information you need to know to prevent him. Know more

Other free promotional items

Simply access these pages to download them:

Free items from the Zara Larsson event

Simply access the following links where you can directly download the corresponding item for your inventory.

Totally free items by beating the following games

through the store

The store also often offers free cosmetics that you can claim for your account.

So directly go to the store at this link

In the search bar enter the word “free” (it is not valid if you enter it in Spanish)

A lot of free items will appear that you can claim by clicking on them

As you can see, we have many options to get a large number of free items for our Roblox games, and on top of that, most of the codes continue to work month after month.

Sonic Speed ​​Simulator Codes

these codes can only be redeemed once, and it’s pretty easy to do. Needless to say, the following codes can only be used Limited TimeAlthough they are still active for now.

To redeem a code in Sonic Speed ​​Simulator, simply access the in-game store on the corresponding icon (at the bottom of the screen). Select the option of Redeem codes.

Next you just have to enter one of these July 2022 codes, and the corresponding reward will be given to you. Remember that they can only be redeemed once.

These are the free codes for Sonic Speed ​​Simulator in July 2022:

amazing35 : Free Boosts

: Free Boosts 25k: free boost

free boost Riders: Unlock the Sonic Riders skin with green sunglasses

Unlock the Sonic Riders skin with green sunglasses Soniccentral: Goodbye to Amy Exotica

Goodbye to Amy Exotica thumbsup: Bloxian special chao

As you can see, there is a wide range of promotional codes that you can redeem throughout this month of July that will surely continue to be valid for the following months, since many of them have been valid even since last year.