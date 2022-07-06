Fortnite Chapter 3: how to get the Charge SMG in all games | EpicGames | trick | hack | Season 3 | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

New jewels come out for the arsenal of Fortnite. Developer Epic Games has just released the Charge SMG in Battle Royale in the v21.20 update, which is now live on all servers.

Fortunately for SMG lovers, the new weapon from Fortnite can be obtained from many different loot sources. Players can find it as floor loot and it can also be obtained from chests.

players who use Reality Saplings to get their loot they can also get the new weapon, as well as in the Supply Drops. Considering that the new weapon is everywhere and replaced the Combat SMG, we can expect a lot of loopers to use it.

The Charge SMG It has a variable rate of fire. This means that players can load each shot with as many bullets as they want. If players charge for three seconds, the Charge SMG will unleash all of its bullets and become nearly unstoppable. The only tricky part of using this weapon is controlling its recoil.

The weapon gives players a quick burst of shots, making it very useful in close combat and battles between builds.

FORTNITE | Indiana Jones Missions

Rewards for Indiana Jones missions

Complete Indiana Jones Missions (0/4) – Reward: Indiana Jones skin

Complete Indiana Jones Missions (0/10) – Reward: Temple Explorer style for the Indiana Jones skin

Indiana Jones Missions

Use the Hook Glove to swing through the trees (0/10) – Reward: Looted Relics harvesting tool

Get the Burgerrguesa relics in The Temple and The Ruins in the same game (0/2) – Reward: Expedition Bag backpacking accessory

Deal damage to opponents while driving or on a vehicle (0/500) – Reward: Dauntless Archeology Wrap

Search chests in Tortuous Tunnels (0/5) – Reward: Indiana Jones icon for the base banner

Find the secret door on the other side of the main room of Ruined Ruins (0/1) – Reward: Indy emote as New

Store a Mythic or Exotic rarity item in a tent (0/1) – Escape from Indy graffiti

Roll runaway rocks 100 meters in a single game (0/100) – Doctor Jones emoticon

Finish in the top 5 in a match (0/1) – Emergency Raft hang glider

Deal damage to opponents with a pistol (0/750) – First Setback loading screen

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.