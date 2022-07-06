FaZe Clan kicks a Fortnite star for racism

When you’re a club as big as FaZe Clan and you have over a hundred esports workers on your payroll, it’s hard to keep track of all of them and keep their behavior exemplary.

But when one of them is a Fortnite star, has more than 200,000 followers on Twitch and has negative attitudes towards the community, it is obvious that both the club and the fans are going to find out what he does wrong in his daily life.

And it’s something that cented It seems that he has not known how to manage during this time, since he has tripped over the same stone twice, as they say. The 20-year-old has been caught again saying a word not only banned on Twitch, but very offensive to a part of the community.

The Canadian said again in a stream the word Niggera racist and pejorative term towards people of color that could be translated as “black” and that is clearly used in an offensive way or to make fun of them.

This has happened in a stream of one of his friends, so the Fortnite community has echoed in a few minutes what he said and what has caused FaZe Clan kicks the player immediately.

no you got kicked and it’s deserved, you racist fuck 😂 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 3, 2022

The player, heavily criticized on social mediahas published a tweetlonger ensuring that his attitude has never been the best and that he has not set an example in his career, dropping a competitive withdrawal.

Either way, we applaud FaZe’s decision to fire a person from their squad who makes racist comments and has no respect from the community, and who serves as an example for other clubs and professional players.