Fashion 2022, the street style looks of celebs at Haute Couture

Haute Couture Week autumn winter 2022/2023 has begun. Four days, until 7 July, in which craftsmanship and creative genius come together to give shape to new and exclusive luxury collections in a unique setting like the Ville Lumière. To open the dances, the parades of Paco Rabanne, Patou and Alaïa. Later, it was the turn of Schiaparelli, Chanel, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli and others. Thus, once again after Men Fashion Week 2022, Paris becomes the epicenter of the latest fashion developments and, if the catwalks leave us with authentic seasonal milestones, so do the participants of the event, showing the looks that anticipate trends and becoming authentic sources of inspiration from which to draw for the coming months. At Schiaparelli, the likes of Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson have dressed the most opulent creations of the brand. And Chiara Ferragni also showed herself with a bold look always signed by Daniel Roseberry. For a complete guide to the outfits spotted in Paris, read on here.

1

Chiara Ferragni at the Schiaparelli fashion show

2

Hunter Schafer at the Schiaparelli fashion show

3

Emma Watson at the Schiaparelli fashion show

4

Leonie Hanne at the Schiaparelli fashion show

5

Tina Kunakey at the Schiaparelli fashion show

6

Romee Strijd at the Dior show

7

Nadia Tereszkiewicz at the Dior fashion show

8

Amina Muaddi at the Dior fashion show

9

Zoe Saldana at the Dior fashion show

10

Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel at the Alaïa fashion show

11

Amina Muaddi at the Alaïa fashion show

12

Anna Dello Russo at the Alaïa fashion show

13

Leonie Hanne at the Giambattista Valli fashion show

14

Olivia Palermo at the Giambattista Valli fashion show

15

Anna Wintour at the Giambattista Valli fashion show

16

Veronica Ferraro at the Georges Hobeika fashion show

17

Julia Fox at the Iris Van Herpen Fashion Show

18

Keira Knightley at the Chanel show

19

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Chanel show

20

Marion Cotillard at the Chanel show

21

Gabrielle Caunesil at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show

22

Chiara Ferragni at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show

23

Valentina Ferragni at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show

24

Leonie Hanne at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show

25

Camille Razat at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show

26

Zoey Deutch at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show

27

Emily Ratajkowski at the Balenciaga fashion show

28

Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga fashion show

29

Chiara Ferragni at the Balenciaga fashion show

30

Dua Lipa at the Balenciaga fashion show

31

Nadia Lee Cohen at the Balenciaga fashion show

32

Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga fashion show

33

Bella Hadid at the Balenciaga fashion show

