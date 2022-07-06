Fashion 2022, the street style looks of celebs at Haute Couture

Haute Couture Week autumn winter 2022/2023 has begun. Four days, until 7 July, in which craftsmanship and creative genius come together to give shape to new and exclusive luxury collections in a unique setting like the Ville Lumière. To open the dances, the parades of Paco Rabanne, Patou and Alaïa. Later, it was the turn of Schiaparelli, Chanel, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli and others. Thus, once again after Men Fashion Week 2022, Paris becomes the epicenter of the latest fashion developments and, if the catwalks leave us with authentic seasonal milestones, so do the participants of the event, showing the looks that anticipate trends and becoming authentic sources of inspiration from which to draw for the coming months. At Schiaparelli, the likes of Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson have dressed the most opulent creations of the brand. And Chiara Ferragni also showed herself with a bold look always signed by Daniel Roseberry. For a complete guide to the outfits spotted in Paris, read on here.

