Fashion 2022, the street style looks of celebs at Haute Couture
Haute Couture Week autumn winter 2022/2023 has begun. Four days, until 7 July, in which craftsmanship and creative genius come together to give shape to new and exclusive luxury collections in a unique setting like the Ville Lumière. To open the dances, the parades of Paco Rabanne, Patou and Alaïa. Later, it was the turn of Schiaparelli, Chanel, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli and others. Thus, once again after Men Fashion Week 2022, Paris becomes the epicenter of the latest fashion developments and, if the catwalks leave us with authentic seasonal milestones, so do the participants of the event, showing the looks that anticipate trends and becoming authentic sources of inspiration from which to draw for the coming months. At Schiaparelli, the likes of Hunter Schafer and Emma Watson have dressed the most opulent creations of the brand. And Chiara Ferragni also showed herself with a bold look always signed by Daniel Roseberry. For a complete guide to the outfits spotted in Paris, read on here.
1
Chiara Ferragni at the Schiaparelli fashion show
2
Hunter Schafer at the Schiaparelli fashion show
3
Emma Watson at the Schiaparelli fashion show
4
Leonie Hanne at the Schiaparelli fashion show
5
Tina Kunakey at the Schiaparelli fashion show
6
Romee Strijd at the Dior show
7
Nadia Tereszkiewicz at the Dior fashion show
8
Amina Muaddi at the Dior fashion show
9
Zoe Saldana at the Dior fashion show
10
Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel at the Alaïa fashion show
11
Amina Muaddi at the Alaïa fashion show
12
Anna Dello Russo at the Alaïa fashion show
13
Leonie Hanne at the Giambattista Valli fashion show
14
Olivia Palermo at the Giambattista Valli fashion show
15
Anna Wintour at the Giambattista Valli fashion show
16
Veronica Ferraro at the Georges Hobeika fashion show
17
Julia Fox at the Iris Van Herpen Fashion Show
18
Keira Knightley at the Chanel show
19
Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Chanel show
20
Marion Cotillard at the Chanel show
21
Gabrielle Caunesil at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show
22
Chiara Ferragni at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show
23
Valentina Ferragni at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show
24
Leonie Hanne at the Alexandre Vauthier fashion show
25
Camille Razat at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show
26
Zoey Deutch at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show
27
Emily Ratajkowski at the Balenciaga fashion show
28
Kris Jenner at the Balenciaga fashion show
29
Chiara Ferragni at the Balenciaga fashion show
30
Dua Lipa at the Balenciaga fashion show
31
Nadia Lee Cohen at the Balenciaga fashion show
32
Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga fashion show
33
Bella Hadid at the Balenciaga fashion show
