Exclusive with Chris Hemsworth, Marvel’s nicest superhero

There are actors, Hollywood figures who don’t believe it, and interviewing them is always a pleasure. Even if it’s by Zoom, at a distance, and without physical, real “contact”. They have the kindness, courtesy or whatever to make us feel at home (and we are in most Zooms), and all this, despite the fact that they do repeat interviews, one after another. Chris Hemsworth adds to George Clooney Y Ryan Reynolds in a short list of nice interviewees.

He wears two rings, one on his left ring finger, and another, which must be uncomfortable, large, on his right little finger. On that wrist he also has a silver bracelet and on both forearms, two written tattoos, which had to be digitally erased with great effort in Thor: Love and Thunderthe Marvel movie that Disney opens in theaters this Thursday, July 7, one day earlier than in the United States.

In it, Natalie Portman returns, as Jane Foster, the love of his life, who now becomes Mighty Thor, and fights not only against the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), but mainly against the cancer that she suffers from.



Chris Hemsworth gained 20 pounds in muscle when he did the first “Thor.” “Exercising is sometimes exhausting,” he confessed to Clarín. Marvel Photos

Chris, with a beard, wearing a white shirt and a brown sweater, has a long pendant around his neck, so extensive that the camera, which takes it almost to his waist, does not allow us to see what it has, where it ends.

Hemsworth (38 years old) is currently taking a few days off -bah, working for the promotion of Thor: Love and Thunder– from the shooting of furiousthe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Roaddirected by his compatriot, the Australian George Miller, with “our” Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonist.



In “The Spider’s Head”, an ad of ¡3! movies that premieres during this 2022 on Netflix.

A couple of weeks ago it premiered on Netflix spider’s head, a film in which he co-starred with Miles Teller. And a few days before, we also saw him as a TV salesman in Interceptorwhich produced his wife, Elsa Pataky from Madrid, with whom they have three children, Tristan, Sasha and India Rose.

Well, this 2022 we will see it for the fourth time (and third on Netflix) when it premieres rescue mission 2a sequel to its 2020 hit, released by the streaming giant at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Glad to see you,” Chris says from the other side of the Zoom screen, his deep blue eyes. Two years ago we also interviewed him for rescue missionbut what is going to remember.



Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, or Mighty Thor and Thor. Jane Foster suffers from cancer in the new film.

-How are you? Can you tell me what you know about Argentina, about our culture? Do you know something?

-Uh, not much. Not much, please tell me, ha. I haven’t been there, I don’t know much.

-We’ll be waiting for you, OK. And how did you feel when you took up the hammer again after so many years?

-I love it, you know? It’s meeting an old friend. It is a second skin for me. I’ve played Thor for ten or eleven years, and each time I’ve been lucky enough to try something different with the character. And that’s thanks to different writers, and different directors and different actors, who have a different perspective and vision of things. And, yes, there is a wonderful collaboration constantly.



Thor and the stormbreaker, the enchanted ax used by the superhero. And who uses the Mjolnir?

-Speaking of different directors, if I ask you to define Taika Waititi in a few words, what would you say?

-Unpredictable. Crackpot. Funny, inventive, hehe.

-And about Natalie Portman?

-Natalie Portman is tremendously talented, wonderful, kind and helpful. She was great. You know, the first movie I did in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was obviously with her. And now meeting her again ten, eleven years later, it was quite a special experience.



“She’s tremendously talented, wonderful, kind and supportive,” Chris showers Natalie Portman with praise.

-And what is the best and what is not so good, if that is possible, of being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

-Uh, the best thing is to have a fan base and followers of something like the Thor comics or any of the Marvel comics, and then that translates into a movie. And having those fans come along on a journey with all of us, over the years, has been a unique and special experience. And it’s really helped shape a lot of my life, and definitely my career.

So I would tell you that the fans are the best of everything. The worst, what would be…? Not many things, to be honest. I pinch myself every time I’m on the set of a Marvel movie. And, you know, working out is sometimes exhausting, but that’s part of it. And to be honest, most of the time it’s pretty funny.

Muscular… and naked



A much younger Chris at the premiere of “Thor: A Dark World” (2013), and the hammer that will be auctioned between July 15 and 17. AP Photos

Not always Chris, Liam’s older brother (Gail Hawthorne in the saga of The Hunger Games; and younger than Luke, who plays Thor in a theatrical performance, alongside Matt Damon, in a moment of Thor: Love and Thunder) was so, so muscular. For the first of Thor (2011) gained 9 kilograms of muscles.

And he continues to exercise, as he told us, and in Thor: Love and Thunder there is a scene where Zeus snatches his clothes from a distance, leaving him literally naked. Taika Waititi’s camera takes him full length from behind, and Chris told Variety that that scene, or that particular moment, was his dream since the first time he played Thor 10 years ago.



With his wife, Elsa Pataky from Madrid, they have three children. They got married in 2010.

I knew that at some point in the franchise it would come to him… “It was 10 years to do that scene, kind of a dream of mine,” he said. The first time I played Thor, I took my shirt off and thought, You know what’s going to sweeten this… A decade from now, it’ll all work out.”

Well, for those who can’t wait to go to the movies this Thursday, July 7, at the end of the trailer you can see, somewhat blurry, Chris’s butt. No problem.

-Many actors will no longer play Marvel characters, for different reasons: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Are you going to continue to be involved in other Marvel movies?

-I do not know. Every time I make a film, I think it’s probably the last time. And I think I’ve already said something, I’m wondering what I can say with the character, and I’m not sure where I can take it from here. But then, you know, Taika Waititi (director of Thor: Love and Thunderbut also from the previous Thor: Ragnarök -2017-) and had a different vision of things, like the Russo brothers (the last two of avengers). So it all depends on what I have, what is the script, what is the opportunity, creativity-wise, can we do something different or not?



A thoughtful Thor, in a strangely calm moment of the film, which premieres in Argentina one day before the United States.

-And how is it possible that your children do not have Thor as their favorite superhero?

-Look, I don’t know. I mean, they probably make me sick, lol. That’s why they love so many superhero movies. I know they love Thor, they love the Marvel Universe. And also, you know, they love Wonder Woman and a lot of other exciting, larger-than-life characters. But yeah, my kids have all the costumes.