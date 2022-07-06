Everything you need to know about Thor, Marvel’s bet that arrives this Thursday in Bolivian theaters

July 6, 2022, 2:00 PM

the galanazo Chris Hemsworth puts on the superhero costume again and returns to the screen to Thor: love and thunder, film that tomorrow, Thursday, July 7, will be released in Bolivian theaters and that maintains global expectation.

In the fourth solo adventure of the God of Thunder, New Zealand director Taika Waititi (also in charge of Thor: Ragnarok) redoubles its bet with action, humor suitable for the whole family and eighties airs.

The history

According to the official synopsis, in this installment, Thor, one of the strongest and, above all, most charismatic and fun characters in the Marvel universe, finds himself on a different journey than anything he has faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But, as expected, this sabbatical will be interrupted by Gorr, known as the Butcher of Gods (interpreted by Christian bale), a villain who intends to honor his name and annihilate the divinities.

“We wanted to create this idea that (Thor) is going through a mid-life crisis, After years of saving planets and other people, he has nothing for himself, and he is looking for a way to find a purpose,” the director described his main character in an interview for Walt Disney Pictures.

Obviously, since it will not be an easy task, Thor will have to ask for the reinforcement of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who is now Powerful Thor and skillfully loads the mjolnir, the famous hammer.

“I wanted a movie that was fun, imaginative, adventurous and also emotional. I wanted to build it around this idea that love, no matter if you’re looking for it or not, is this idea of ​​loving someone and being loved,” Waititi added, addressing the strong romantic touch she brought to it.

Months before the premiere of his bet, the director commented on his desire to achieve a “80s adventure movie sensation“, and he achieved his goal.

“You can see some of the influences in Chris’ (alternate) Thor costume, with the T-shirt. That’s obviously an homage to Big Trouble in Little China, to (Kurt Russell’s) Jack Burton. I just wanted the whole thing to feel like a main break of electric guitar. All the art and everything, feels like an 80’s album cover. Even the title treatment: I wanted the whole thing to feel like something I would draw in my school book in class, when I was perfecting the Metallica logo,” she concluded.



Who is who

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is the god of Thunder, son of Odin and founder of the Avengers. Suffering from an identity crisis, he goes out in search of inner peace.

Mighty Thor / Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is an astronomer, astrophysicist, and ex-girlfriend of Thor. In the new movie she acquires superpowers.



hat (Christian Bale) is an intergalactic serial killer, who wants to avenge his family, who died of famine despite being extremely religious.

King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Asgardian survivor and now King of New Asgard.



Korg (Taika Waititi)kronanian warrior, Faithful companion of the protagonist in gladiator battles and Fortnite contests.

Zeus (Russell Crowe) is the eccentric king of the gods and rules everything from Olympus.



Thor: Love and Thunder also has cameos from the stars Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthylike the Asgardian actors who represent Loki, Odin, Thor and Hela.