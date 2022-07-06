Ephemeris of July 6: what is celebrated TODAY

July 6 was an important day for art in Mexico as artists such as Frida Kahlo, José María Velasco and Juan O’Gorman were born, who positioned their works at the top representing our country with their art worldwide.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this July 6, the most important events around the world.

Frida Kahlo is born

On July 6, 1907, the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was born, who is considered one of the most important and sought-after Mexican artists worldwide. Her works always thematically revolved around her biography and her own suffering where she was the author of 150 works, mainly self-portraits, in which she projected her difficulties to survive.

Sylvester Stallone’s Birthday

On July 6, 1946, Sylvester Stallone was born, an American actor, considered one of Hollywood’s action heroes for films such as “Rambo” and “Rocky”. He has managed to establish himself internationally as an artist, producer and film director.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney met

On July 6, 1957, singers John Lennon and Paul McCartney met in Woolton, a suburb of Liverpool, England. Both youngsters, McCartney, 15, taught Lennon, 16, to play the songs twenty-flight rockby Eddie Cochran, and Be-bop-a-lula, by Gene Vincent; where both form The Quarrymen to later start writing songs together.

Other ephemeris of July 6:

In 1840 the world famous Mexican painter was born Jose Maria Velascowho is recognized for his landscapes of the Valley of Mexico.

In 1845 the Mexican opera singer was born Angela Peraltaknown in the world as “The Mexican nightingale”, for the beauty of her voice.

In 1905 the Mexican painter, architect and muralist was born. John O’Gormanwho was he pioneer of contemporary architecture in MexicoI am the author of more than 200 pictorial works, including portraits, landscapes and fantastic-realistic themes.

In 1923 in Mexico City Chapultepec Zoo was founded by the Mexican biologist Alfonso L. Herrera where two bison and three lion cubs were its first tenants.

In 1925 the American musician was born bill haleyone of the rock and roll pioneers for having contributed the best-selling theme within the genre, Rock Around the Clockwhich in 1955 stayed at number one on the popularity charts for eight weeks.

In 1951 the Australian actor was born Geoffrey Roy Rush. Winner of Awards such as the Oscar, Golden Globes, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Emmy and Tony; being of the few actors to obtain all five distinctions most important of the Seventh Art.

In 1964 at the Pavilion theater in London it premiered A Hard Day’s Nightthe The Beatles’ first film; the soundtrack sold over a million copies in England in just nine days, making it the fastest-selling album in London.

In 1971 the American musician died louis armstrongwho was considered the most important jazz trumpeter and singer in history.

In 1973 the British band Queen released their self-titled debut albumfrom which songs like Keep Yourself Alive and Son and Daughter come off.

in 1975 American rapper 50 Cent was born. His desire to stand out takes him to the streets; after collecting a small fortune he enters rap. In April 2005, he became the first artist since The Beatles in 1964 to place four songs in the Top 10 of the Billboard charts.

In 1982 the British actress died Alma Revilleknown as Lady Hitchcock, who was an assistant director and the wife of film director Alfred Hitchcockwhom he met while working together on his first project as a filmmaker.

In 1988 the Mexican actor died Victor Juncowho worked in more than 100 films, among which The old men are like that, The Woman of the Port, Doña Diabla, The Revolt of the Hangedamong other.

In 2011 the First Ibero-American Meeting of Cinematographic Writers was inaugurated under the premise of exalting the work of screenwriters or film writers.

