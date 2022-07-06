Entrepreneur asks to investigate “social network experts”; lost $66 thousand

INEGI data highlights that in Mexico there are more than 4 million SMEs, which contribute around 52 percent of the annual GDP.

However, for degerencia.com, experience shows that at least 90 percent of them go bankrupt within five years.

Bad business management decisions and lack of specialist and verified support is one of the main reasons for its failure.

When starting a business, people’s greatest challenge and fear is losing their income and their total investment, since many make use of everything they have to seek better salary opportunities in various economic sectors; however, one of the biggest mistakes new entrepreneurs make is avoiding marketing and social media experts.

And it is that, although not all businesses need it, most of the time when a level of acceptance and commercial potential is reached, it is necessary to expand the diffusion and publicity of the place and the product or service that is offered, but the digital ecosystem is broad and the investment allocated to it must be considered and specific, since 23 percent of bad advice and bad decisions made by a company, small, medium or large, come from self-proclaimed specialists who seek to be hired without licenses, institutions, agencies or clients that guarantee their work.

The panorama has not changed, I have, statistics indicate that, on average, 80 percent of SMEs fail before five years, and 90 percent of them do not even reach a decade of operations; Most of the time, this occurs due to the management capacity of those responsible, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). In Mexico specifically, only 10 percent of companies mature, grow and are successful, while Cetro-Crece affirms that Mexican SMEs must close their operations after only two years in the market.

He lost more than 66 thousand peos with a “social media expert”

After following the advice of a supposed “expert in business and social networks,” an entrepreneur has had to start from scratch to position her jewelry business, but without the £2,700 lost (about 66,709.44 Mexican pesos).

Kerry Clayton is a mother of two who started to gain traction in the online market for her small business Trend Tonic, which at 32 was already starting to emerge with prestige and branding in Maidstone, Kent, UK.

However, not looking for a reputable advertising agency, he hired a person who said he was an “expert” in digital marketing, including his eCommerce platform, social networks and business scheme. Now the woman has told The Mirror newspaper how she feels lost for having followed bad advice and, in addition to not getting the promised results of thousands of pounds of earnings, she loses everything she has managed to build over the years.

“I spoke to only one woman, who approached me. He charged me to send email campaigns, said they would make £300-400 per campaign, but they didn’t make any money“. “I was very optimistic and excited, I thought this was going to be the thing that would get me going, but I lost a ton of money and had to start from scratch with no funding to push advertising. I’m not in the red, but I’m back to the start. I don’t trust anyone with my business yet, I do it all myself”, says the entrepreneur.

And it is that Clayton was not looking for a marketing strategy when this supposed “expert” approached him, but he did have a presence in his region. Although the entrepreneur did not want to harm the person worldwide, so she does not mention her name, she did issue a warning to all small entrepreneurs who are beginning to secure a space in the market. Preventing others from losing their savings and income due to lack of information is the real reason for her to make her story known, because by having faith in someone who promised to “double her sales” with email marketing and digital advertising campaigns, today she has neither half of the money invested in her jewelry business.

The entrepreneur had joined several online groups for owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and it was there that the “expert” was able to contact her, in January of this year. According to Kerry, these social media groups were full of people offering their business training and marketing services, so she never thought of approaching an established institution.

“If I could go back in time, I would definitely ask about their customer base. Do you have proof and experience of the work you have done with other people who have done it well?” “If they’re not open or cautious about it, then that’s a red flag,” says Kerry Clayton, who spent £800 ($19,739.28) switching email companies, £600 ($14,804.46) switching website builders, plus £700 ($17,271.87) worth of social media ads with a £600 ($14,804.46) admin fee.

This time it was not an expressly fraudulent case or usurpation of functions, as happened, for example, with the actor Zach Avery, who did defraud about 227 million dollars from various investors through fictitious agreements and even posed as member of streaming platforms such as HBO and Netflix; however, the entrepreneur is aware that the person she hired may have had the best of intentions, but she did not master the profession 100 percent.

For this reason, the story of Kerry Clayton leaves a clear and convincing lesson to merchants and future entrepreneurs: do not give your investment to anyone before investigating your professional career, because being a user of social networks or having partial knowledge of their advertising movements does not make you expert in digital marketing, although many are “sold” in this way in the labor market.

