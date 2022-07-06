Employee mistakenly charges 330 times his salary and this happens

Mexico occupies the fourth position in the list of minimum wages in Latin America.

Chile has also guaranteed its workers one of the highest minimum wages in the region, at $411 a month.

Venezuela stands out for its extreme difference, since its minimum wage is 10 digital bolivars, which is equivalent to about 2.18 dollars.

The salary in a job is one of the benefits that meets the basic needs of workers, since it is one of the main production costs of an entrepreneur, in most cases. Currently Various stories have been spread where, by mistake, bank deposits are made, such as that of a Chilean employee who received 170,507 euros, around 3 million Mexican pesos, in his payroll account.

It is important to remember that every person who performs a job seeks to be financially remunerated and that this compensation is fair for their pocket, so most companies must have a base salary policy. In each country there is a minimum wage established by the Government and it is the amount that a worker must receive for the services he has provided, according to information from BBVA Mexico.

In Latin America, for example, one of the regions with high inflation rates, there are several countries that have the highest minimum wage. According to a study conducted by bloomberglinea.com, Ecuador is one of the countries with the highest minimum wage, andn this South American country, workers are guaranteed by law a monthly salary of US$425 (around 8,000 Mexican pesos).

In Mexico, in January, the National Minimum Wages Commission (Conasami) approved, unanimously by the sectors of workers, employers and government, the general increase that allows going from 141.70 Mexican pesos to 172.87 Mexican pesos per day, and in the Free Zone of the Northern Border from 213.39 Mexican pesos to $260.34.

Error makes an employee a millionaire, emotional salary?

A Chilean citizen who worked for the Food Industrial Consortium (Cial), received by mistake 165 thousand 398 million 851 Chilean pesos (about 3 million Mexican pesos), while his salary as an office assistant was 500,000 Chilean pesos (about 10,815 Mexican pesos).

The employee’s amount surprised him because he never expected that when checking his payroll income at the bank he would have that income higher than what he normally receives every fortnight.

Faced with this surprise, the worker was prudent and contacted his superior to explain that he had mistakenly received a higher payment than the one usually deposited, so his boss replied that he should return the intact amount, causing it to commit.

However, this did not happen and, according to international media, the man fled, without answering messages or calls from the company.

As reported, the last time they heard from the employee was June 2, when they received a notice from a law firm that he was resigning.

Accused of crime of misappropriation

For its part, the company has taken legal action against the employee, accusing him of an alleged crime of misappropriation.

“He was informed and clarified that this money did not correspond to the payment of any service”is exposed in the legal action of the company against the worker.

Misappropriation crimes are committed when a person takes possession of something that has been entrusted to him despite having the obligation to return it, causing property damage to its rightful owner.

In Mexico, misappropriation is typified in the Penal Code in its article 253, where it states that those who appropriate money, effects, securities or any other movable or patrimonial asset that they received in deposit, commission or custody or by other title and have the obligation to return them will be punished or if they deny having received them.

Like this Chilean case, a very recent one happened in Mexico, but this time it was a mistake by the BBVA bank, which deposited “unexpected money” in several accounts, until the name of the banking institution became a trend on Twitter.

Now read:

He is deposited by mistake US $ 358 thousand: he quits his job and loses everything in virtual casinos

BBVA mistakenly deposits balance in customer account: this is what happened

Bank mistakenly deposits US$180,000 in an employee’s account and does not want to return it