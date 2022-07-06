Elsa Schiaparelli on show in Paris, we pay homage to the one thanks to whom hot pink exists today

Already aware of the power of marketing and word of mouth, the astute Elsa had given that cape to Daisy Fellowesit-girl of the 30s. Today this masterpiece from the winter collection Cosmic of the Autumn / Winter 1938-1939, present in the exhibition, is kept at the Palais Galliera in Paris. Later, in 1952, Schiaparelli will wrap Zsa Zsa Gabor in the film Mouline Rouge in an unforgettable pink sheath dress with a large fabric flower decorating one shoulder.

Zsa Zsa Gabor in the film Mouline Rouge from 1952. Photo Getty Archive Photos / Getty Images

The reason for the attraction towards that bright variant of the color synonymous with a classic and graceful femininity, was Elsa herself who explained it at the end of her life in the autobiography Shocking life from 1954: «The color appeared in front of me, in a flash. Lit, impossible, impudent, full of life, fascinating, as if all the lights and the birds and fish of the world melted together, a color that spoke of China and Peru, far from the West ».

Today, almost 70 years later, the Schiaparelli brand is on the rise. While celebs such as Cardi B and public figures such as First Lady Jill Biden continue to wear it, with Daniel Roseberry (who, however, perhaps, out of some form of respect, has never included shocking pink in the collections he created for the label until now) the maison continues to consolidate its name in history through creations that have already entered the history of costume, from Lady Gaga’s outfit for President Biden’s inauguration to the black leather minidress and Beyoncé’s earrings at the 2021 Grammys up to the total black look with the golden lung necklace that made Bella Hadid immortal on the Cannes red carpet last year.