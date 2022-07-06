Dune – Part 2: shooting begins (and there will also be Italy)

It will arrive in theaters in November 2023, but the wait is around Dunes – Part 2 it couldn’t be bigger, especially since there will also be a piece of Italy in the new chapter. Denis Villeneuve’s troupe, committed to completing the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel with this second and highly anticipated act, has, in fact, moved to Veneto, using a pre-existing architecture. This is the Brion tomb by the architect Carlo Scarpa, in San Vito (fraction of Antivole, province of Treviso).

Commissioned in 1969 and completed in 1978, the complex was created to house the remains of Giuseppe Brion, founder of Brionvega, at the behest of his widow Onorina Tomasin-Brion. Upon completion of the work, Scarpa himself, who died in that period, is also buried there. Its peculiar “multicultural” conception must have somehow impressed both the production designer of Dunes – Part 2 Patrice Vermette that the director Denis Villeneuve, given that the work presents Japanese and Byzantine inspirations to say the least unique and characteristic, perfect for the atmosphere told in the film.

Meanwhile, the cast of the first film, from Timothée Chalamet a Zendayafrom Rebecca Ferguson to Javier Bardem, up to Stellan Skarsgård is confirmed in full, to which several new entries will be added, including: Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken and the young Austin Butlerwhich exploded in 2022 thanks to the success of Elvis by Baz Luhrmann.

