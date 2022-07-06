Don’t you take a bath? Actress who worked with Leonardo DiCaprio in Romeo + Juliet calls it ‘stinky’

Romeo + Juliet, the story of two lovers who suffer because their families prevent them from being together, led a young Leonardo DiCaprio to be considered one of the most outstanding actors in Hollywood and although 26 years have passed since its premiere, this has not prevented him from continuing to give what to talk about.

But far from remembering DiCaprio’s great performance, it is a painful anecdote that is making the tape and the actor become a trend in social networks.

Recently, one of the actresses who worked with the award-winning actor, Miriam Margolyes, revealed that during the filming of the film, Leo stood out for everything, except for being one of the cleanest in the cast.He even branded it as having a rather unpleasant aroma.

Margolyes, who gave life to Juliet’s lullabyShe was a guest on the show “This Morning” where he recalled his participation in the film and the smell of DiCaprio: “It was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico.”, said. Although immediately afterwards she tried to compose his statement and attributed the situation to the actor’s young age: “Boys… and he was very young at the time… don’t get fragrant“, he added.

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that the protagonist of titanica he is noted for his little fondness for personal hygienehe himself has revealed on several occasions that as a contribution to the planet he only bathes twice a week, Besides that don’t use deodorantbecause it considers it harmful to nature.