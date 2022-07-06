cinema icon

DiCaprio does more for the environment than world leaders. Leonardo DiCaprio is more than just a movie icon. Off the big screen, the actor is an ardent environmentalist who has dedicated his time and resources to saving the planet.

From advocating a plant-based diet to raising awareness of the climate crisis, here are the ways Leonardo DiCaprio is using his platform for the good of the environment.

Harness the power of cinema to summon change

Having been in the film industry for nearly three decades, DiCaprio is acutely aware of the power of film to raise awareness and create change. So when he’s not in front of the camera, the award-winning actor spends his time producing documentaries on the environment and animal welfare.

In 2020, he teamed up with Oscar-winning screenwriter/director Barry Jenkins (who wrote and directed the 2016 drama “Moonlight”) to create a film version of the 2014 documentary “Virunga” for Netflix.

The critically acclaimed documentary focuses on the conservation work of park rangers Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and in their mission to protect endangered mountain gorillas from poaching, oil companies and other conflicts.

His 2016 film, “Before the Flood,” which also features Martin Scorsese and “The Revenant” producer Brett Ratner among its producers, focused on the issue of global warming.

The film features DiCaprio traveling the world, interviewing world leaders, along with shocking footage of the effects the climate crisis is already having across the globe.

DiCaprio produced “And We Go Green” in 2019. The motorsports documentary is about Formula E, the all-electric, sustainable car racing circuit.

Invest in vegan and sustainable companies

DiCaprio puts his money where his mouth is. Instead of promoting fast food Leo has invested heavily in vegan companies, including plant-based milk maker Califia Farms and vegan meat brand Beyond Meat.

Other investments include vegan snack maker Hippeas, lab-grown diamond brand Diamond Foundry, off-grid solar energy company Kingo, sustainable tea brand Runa and recycling technology developer Rubicon.

His most recent investment focuses on cultured meat. Recently, he has become an investor and advisor to two cultured meat companies: Mosa Meat, based in the Netherlands, and Aleph Farms, based in Israel.

Support climate change awareness

In 2016, during his Oscar acceptance speech for his role in The Revenant, DiCaprio made his feelings on the climate crisis clear: “Climate change is real, it’s happening now. It is the most urgent threat to our entire species.”

But his defense of the environment is nothing new. Back in 1998 he founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) to address some of the world’s most pressing environmental problems.

At the top of the list: the conservation of wildlife, the preservation of the oceans and global warming. In the last two decades, the LDF has donated more than 80 million dollars to 200 environmental projects.

The LDF has been able to have a great impact on the planet by partnering with other international organizations, such as the World Wide Fund for Nature, Oceana and the Wild Foundation.

He also launched, together with a group of scientists, Re:wild, a $43 million initiative aimed at reinforcing wildlife in the Galapagos Islands. The work has helped protect and conserve more than 180 million acres, benefiting more than 16,000 species.

In 2019, he backed a $150 million climate change fund. The Princeville Climate Technology Fund invests in technology companies working to mitigate climate change.

Use social media for good

The actor has amassed a huge following on social media, and regularly uses his platforms to speak out for the causes he cares about.

The actor’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, which have more than 50 million and 19 million followers, respectively, are a sea of ​​campaigns, replete with posts about climate change, women’s rights, conservation and protecting nature. fauna. And DiCaprio doesn’t shy away from bringing the issues to the fore.

Frankly, when it comes to community spirit, environmental awareness, and dedication to promoting positive change, DiCaprio is an example to all of us. Near, far, wherever he is, Leo’s charitable work does not stop. DiCaprio does more for the environment than world leaders.