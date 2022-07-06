“Dangerous, there is the peak of infections”

There are those who say no to concert to the Circus Maximus in Rome of the Maneskin scheduled for Saturday 9 July, where over 70,000 people are expected. The musical event arrives in fact in conjunction with the expected peak of the variant Omicron 5 . The infections increase, as well as the Coronavirus patients who come to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment. In Lazio, official data show 176 thousand positives, even if experts assure that in reality they could be double.

The appeal of doctors

The fear of white coats is that the Maneskin concert on July 9th can become a sort of mega-cluster. “The major events have had a boom in infections in the last two weeks in Lazio“, Marco Trifogli, regional undersecretary of Snami, an independent medical union, revealed to Repubblica.”I don’t want to point the finger at these opportunities for socializing, but there is no consistency. It takes place in large cities as well as in the province, where another paradox also occurs: the Region itself finances festivals and celebrations.“, continued the doctor.

Will the Maneskin concert be postponed?

This is what Marco Trifogli hopes for: “We do not make rhetorical and hypocritical speeches invoking the use of the mask at the concert. Who thinks that 70 thousand people, with 40 degrees, will keep the mask in a concert where you sing and dance, lying knowing you are doing it“. There are many people who, having tested positive at Covid, have renounced participation in the event prematurely, putting the tickets purchased previously on sale.