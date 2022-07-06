Czech Perez. The key moment he secured a podium finish at the British GP

The Formula 1 shared a video in which the cameras on board the single-seaters of Czech Perez (Redbull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Charles Leclrec (Ferrari) when they disputed the first positions in the British Grand Prix in the final stretch of the race.

It should be remembered that after Safety Car appeared on lap 39, the distances were shortened between the pilots and this was favorable for those who were fighting for the lead at the Silverstone circuit.

After the safety car came out, the fight for position two and three intensified with Carlos Sainz defending the first position.

Then Czech Perez, Lewis Hamilton Y Charles Leclrec They were looking for a place on the podium with a fierce battle on their respective single-seaters.

Rubber by rubber and at the limits of the track the three riders marched at full speed, but the winner was the Mexican, who at that moment found time and space and overtook the British and the Monaco to secure second place in Silverstone.

Leclerc was left behind and lewis he completed the podium, at home, with that third place.

