Cristiano Ronaldo, not just Roma on the Portuguese

Although the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United have been good, his return toOld Trafford it didn’t go as he expected.

After the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the concern of Ronaldo due to the lack of competitiveness of the United made other clubs start considering signing him. Reports suggest that a couple of clubs have already indirectly expressed their interest.

According to reports, Chelsea And Rome have expressed their interest in hiring Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

The Athletic reported that the Chelseawith Todd Boehly who took office as interim sporting director following the takeover of the club by his consortium, met with the agent of Ronaldo, Jorge Mendesto discuss the possibility of his transfer.

Ronaldo he still has a year on his contract and the chance that he will leave after just one season has grown with the arrival of Erik ten Hag, who does not seem to consider Cr7 central to his project

Meanwhile, Retesport reports that the Giallorossi are interested in signing the 37-year-old, with the group of Friedkin who would like to reunite him with the former boss Jose Mourinho, in order to compete for the victory of the Europa League after having thrashed in the Conference.

