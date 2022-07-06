Company that owns KFC and Pizza Hut also leaves Russia | The World | D.W.

Yum! Brands, the American multinational that owns the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizza Hut fast food chains, will also leave the Russian market by selling its businesses in this country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday (07.05.2022).

“Last month, Yum! completed the transfer of ownership of all Pizza Hut franchise assets to a local operator,” the Kentucky-based company said. He also said that this Russian owner started the process to change the brand to a different one.

In turn, Yum! Brands is in an “advanced phase” of transferring ownership of its KFC restaurants, operating system and master franchise rights, including the network of franchised restaurants, to a Russian entrepreneur or company.

KFC branch next to a Pizza Hut in Moscow (07.06.2022)

“Following the completion of the KFC transaction, Yum! Brands intends to fully exit Russia,” he stressed.

The multinational had already announced on March 7 that it was stopping all investments and development of restaurants in the European country, in addition to redirecting all profits from its restaurants in this territory to humanitarian efforts to alleviate the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US company is the latest of more than 1,000 international companies that have already left the Russian market, including McDonald’s, Nike, Ikea, Google, Apple, IBM, Lego and Renault.

