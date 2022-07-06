Chronicle | Rio Babel 2022: Festival Awards

By Dimas PL

It could have been calledBabel River 2022” either “How Dimas PL (I) tried to flirt with Kira Miró, who was among the publicin a reggaeton moment of effusiveness provided by Residente”.

*Spoiler: She didn’t seem interested. Nice and courteous, however, like any woman who with professional and seasoned elegance gives pumpkins.

But let’s not get out of hand: WE HAVE RETURNED TO RIVER BABEL.

Damn, and we’ve been to all of its editions, including last year’s, which wasn’t a festival per se*, rather it was a series of concerts. *Because of the coronavirus.

We needed more and boy have we had it. We have been delighted to see how Rio has grown, both in spirit and in infrastructure, moving from its mythical location, IFEMAto the vast fields of The magic Box. More public, more level on the poster*, more space and more spaceS**…

*More level if possible, because one year was Bunbury Y Bunbury It’s the best thing that has happened to music in Spanish since Cervantes started singing soleares one afternoon.

**The VIP area and the picnic area have been added Babel Comedy, artbabellocations where you can enjoy stand-up comedians and artists who rock the scene.

But let’s stop sucking the ass of these lovely people, now comes the mythical prizes that Wake And Listen gives to musicians at festivals. You know, we’ve done it before.

Will you be among the winners?

I do not know.

Are you C.Tangana?

Chronicle: Babel River 2022 – Festival Awards

C.Tangana: Award for “Guy I can’t stand but I have to admit he has the best staging I’ve ever seen live”

Not long ago I had to wear The Madrilenian. The famous record. I wanted to complain with property of C.Tangana when my friends sellouts put it in the car.

And I fulfilled my purpose: to listen to him and deny him with a certain glossary and baggage.

I was thinking of doing the same thing during the festival: Crush my compadres’ long-awaited performance by C just to give free rein to that insane drive that the old school rocker has to bully anyone who doesn’t listen and sanctify the same as him.

However, to my surprise, I found probably the best staging on stage that I have ever seen live.

Spectacularity, care, detail and a theatrical narration typical of a conceptual album or the best of video clips.

The guy won’t know how to sing and his lyrics will be the closest thing to a compliment from a slimy bricklayer, but he has the formula to excite and dazzle his listeners.

No matter what song I played, “eat you whole”, “too many women”, “ Ungovernable”… everything sounded like a big hit because the 27,500 attendees sang it as if it were. From hyperactive thirtysomethings who seemed to be attending their first festival, to me who had to give up and finally have a good time.

Molotov: Award for “The guys I’ve been following since I was a child and I can’t believe I’ve finally seen them live”

What the masters of jokey satire and bullshit did was very difficult: make dance with heavy and almost anachronistic rock at a festival attended by another type of listener, from chile, mole and pozole.

They held the rod and brought out all their great cocktails coming from one of the best debut albums in rock history. Where will the girls play? and, of course, my blatant lumpen punk style of dancing.

It is true that there were bald spots among the public, which thinned the forum especially when it reached its confines, but… what are we going to do? I’m worth a reverend peanut. So we had more space to dance those of us who stayed.

It was like going back to the mornings of the nineties propelled on a vine of electric staves. The shadow of the people on the pavement had a smile drawn on their faces and although there were lesser known topics, such as “Metal gaps”, it did not matter, he pissed with elbows to the neighbor and jumped.

Personally I will never forget how, to close the performance, the band wanted to give a preamble and moral explanation about “fucking”.

And something was understood to Tito Fuentes that it was not about homophobia. But honestly, the public didn’t care, they just wanted to jump. So he prevented all captatio benevolentiaeunnecessary for those of us who have half a brain, with a resounding and repeated: “Puto! Puto! Puto!”

Residente: Award for the “Guy who does reggaeton with head and lyrics and with whom you can get carried away without fear that his songs say some subnormality characteristic of the genre”

I had always mistrusted Rene, 13TH Street It sounded too much in my hateful adolescence linked to tuning and reggaeton. However, I have to say that of all the artists who embarrassed formula radio at that time, he is the only one who has made me dance.

And probably, after this concert, he’s the only skinny guy I respect. Along with Vin Diesel, of course.

The message of cordiality and harmony between nations, the politician and the mocker, the vitalist and redeemer… Everything seems to marry perfectly in a setlist that made the rock both twerk for world peace, and cry for social disagreements.

I got hyper with “dare-te-te” and I felt street with “Cumbia of the boring”, I protested against USA with “This is not America”, I was surprised with how well my friends’ girlfriends moved with “Crazy party”, I tried to flirt with Kira Miró in “Latin America” and went for beer almost shedding a tear with my “not resounding” and old memories with “Death in Hawaii”.

Zahara: Award for the “Tipa who has been able to reinvent herself and gives you the ravera party that we didn’t know singer-songwriters could give”

One always has certain prejudices against singer-songwriters. I, without going any further, came to Zahara in his day with some discomfort. He confused her, among so many new names, with people like Rozálen or Marwán, who, of course, I hate.

Even so, throughout his career, he captivated me with his entertaining voice and charismatic lyrics.* Later, in the sealed chamber of my room, I attended his controversial album Bitch. Something so punk and lyrical, so brainy and angry, that it was worthy of praise no matter how modern singer-songwriter she was.

And the next step towards my official seal of validity came in this Rio Babel. Right in the middle of a live where the red of the lights prevailed and the strength of the synthesizers devoured everything. I think he even wore cool fishnet stockings, the shit.

He gave such a terrific raver display that even his most sensitive songs were absorbed and covered to be immediately thrown, with dizzying force, at the public’s head.

I kept looking back.”I’m sure there’s someone around here who’s disappointed, ruminating, ‘This isn’t the Zahara I liked. It is no longer what it was. Has changed’”.

Please hear me screaming in your head if you’re reading this and happen to be that person: “Fuck you!”

*In my opinion, he is not as poetic as the rest, which honors him.

Zoo: Award for the “Guys that one could expect at Viña Rock but who make a shit of it in other types of environment. Like this”

They are from my area, they are from my roll and I even share hints of the language and some other friends with the members, what can I say about them then?

That they have unified, with charm and good vibes, an audience that is both rock and party for the common good of festival existence.

It seems that they just hit the market with their sale panties stall and have revolutionized everything with their latest album llepolies*, but Zoo It is a band that has been forging the confidence of the noise for a long time. Starting with La Terreta and ending here on the most central track far from the coast.

*Record of which they played almost everything in Río Babel.

The beginning of the end started with “Advance” and united all of us who were still standing to end the festival by jumping and throwing plastic cups into the air.

Beer was snowing as if an Águila silo had exploded at Christmas.

Uber, Bolt and Cabify roared their engines waiting for our departure.

We had rope for a while.

Honorary acces:

Carolina During: Accésit for having created the need to listen to them at any festival.

There is always mono about them and about the singer’s vocal convulsions.

Ciudad Jara: Accésit because they have that eclectic vibe that made Río Babel famous.

Author’s final note:

I know that Daniel Martin It was the headliner of the day of the festival, but, as long as it’s in my hands, I will never give Dani Martín an award. Maybe the “The best way to withdraw from music and stop bothering” if the time comes.