Chris Hemsworth’s transformation for Furiosa (Mad Max)

We already know that Chris Hemsworth keeps several of his Thor hammers at home. What the hell, we even know that he keeps a prosthetic of grief of his next to him. However, we also want to ask, given the precedents, if he keeps the odd film and, above all, a beard. Yes, because if the Australian changes between films, apart from the size of his muscles, it is his hair style. From short hair to long hair, from a face like a baby’s bottom to a biblical beard. However, in all his big productions he has worn his characteristic and enviable blonde tone, more or less clear.

That looks like it will change furiousthe long-awaited prequel to Mad Max: Fury on the road, where she will share the limelight with Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play the now mythical character of Charlize Theron as a young woman. Yes, we are talking about a Mad Max movie without Mad Max but let’s not complain that for some reason it does not have it in the title. The most attractive character in that world created by George Miller is now Furiosa, and we are sure that Anya Taylor-Joy will be up to the task. Chris Hemworth in barbarossa we are sure that too.

A kind of red-haired Poirot and Fat Thor whose name we still don’t even know. Yes, it is being shot in Australia, where Miller is from but also Hemsworth, whose family accompanies him on set.

Also, without a coat, we see him in a suit that looks almost like a superhero, with black leather and a red cape. We do not know if he will repeat that famous silicone belly of the MCU, but it is clear that the change will be remarkable. Also, to have such a neat mustache in the world of Mad Max one has to be a powerful character…

This prequel, which takes place 15 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Roadhas a theatrical release planned for May 24, 2024. Much sooner will arrive Thor: Love & Thunder, this Friday July 8th. And we are still waiting for the premiere of the sequel to tyler rake on Netflix for this same 2022.

