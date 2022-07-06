Chris Hemsworth wants Thor to return for one of the most anticipated movies: Deadpool

Marvel Studios continues to prepare the ground for its second premiere of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film of God of Thunder It is one of the most anticipated titles. Taking into account that the film is getting closer, the company started with the promotional wheels. Recently Chris Hemsworth was interviewed and dropped a more than interesting fact: wants to be in deadpool 3.

Ever since Disney grabbed the rights from Fox, Ryan Reynolds’ loudmouth mercenary has been waiting to return to the screen with his third film. Fortunately the boss of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige, confirmed that Wade Wilson will be part of the MCU and the best of all is that your story will not be softened in the slightestthe blood, the bawdy jokes and more, will continue to be a signature of the mutant.

Thor returns on July 8.

The good news for fans continues to be the best, as it has been confirmed that Shawn Levy will be in charge of carrying out Deadpool 3. The director has previously worked with Reynoldsgreat successes have emerged from this duo, such as the action comedy FreeGuy and Netflix’s sci-fi story, The Adam Project. Now that Levy commands the mercenary, he mentioned that it would be a dream to be able to work together with Hugh Jackman Y Ryan Reynolds.

Returning to Thor, Chris Hemsworth was interviewed by BBC Radio 1. During the chat, the Australian talked about his return as Thor and what the public can expect from Love and Thunder. When it came time to talk about the future of the Asgardian, Hemsworth made it clear that for now there is nothing, but that if he returns he wants to do it for Deadpool, especially to prevent Jackman from returning as Wolverine and increasing his record playing the clawed mutant of adamantium.

Chris revealed that he would do everything to be in Deadpool 3 and take away the possible place that Jackman may have. “I’ll make some calls to make sure Jackman doesn’t show up. I’ll put myself in his place as Deadpool. that would be the offerHemsworth joked.

What do you think,they would like an adventure that has Deadpool and Thor?