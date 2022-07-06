Chris Hemsworth wants Thor to return for one of the most anticipated movies: Deadpool

Marvel Studios continues to prepare the ground for its second premiere of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder. The fourth film of God of Thunder It is one of the most anticipated titles. Taking into account that the film is getting closer, the company started with the promotional wheels. Recently Chris Hemsworth was interviewed and dropped a more than interesting fact: wants to be in deadpool 3.

Ever since Disney grabbed the rights from Fox, Ryan Reynolds’ loudmouth mercenary has been waiting to return to the screen with his third film. Fortunately the boss of Marvel StudiosKevin Feige, confirmed that Wade Wilson will be part of the MCU and the best of all is that your story will not be softened in the slightestthe blood, the bawdy jokes and more, will continue to be a signature of the mutant.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker