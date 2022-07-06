Chris Evans is negotiating his participation in the new Emily Blunt movie for Netflix

According to Deadlines, actor Chris Evans is in talks to appear on Pain Hustlers, the new Netflix movie starring Emily Blunt. Whether or not the signing is formalized, the truth is that since he left the Marvel Cinematic UniverseEvans has been involved in a lot of interesting titles. On billboard maintains Lightyearwhere he puts his voice to give life to the protagonist and shortly, will premiere the most expensive production in the history of “the big red N”, the unseen agent. Anyone could think that Evans’s presence as an actor would be much more linked to the House of Ideas, given that for more than a decade he was Captain America. Now, the actor could be a participant in this new project directed by David Yachts.

We know that Blunt will play the role of Liza Drake. A mother who dropped out of high school and who dreams of a better life for herself and her little daughter. Thanks to her work and effort, she gets a position in a startup florida pharmacist, catapulting the level of the company to the top. Unfortunately, this ascending path comes up against a criminal conspiracy that will put his own life at risk. Until a certain point, Pain Hustlers has been compared to other titles related to the world of finance and scams such as The wolf of Wall Street Y the big bet.

Although it might seem that putting yourself in the shoes of Lightyear was going to take away the image of Captain America, but nevertheless, the actor found it so daunting as part of that Marvel experience: “At first, it was Captain America just because there were a lot of people who had an idea of ​​the character and I thought jumping that hurdle would be high enough. But now trying to fill these shoes is just as daunting.” Yates is responsible for most of the Harry Potter audiovisual franchise, directing the last 4 titles of the original saga and also being the director of the subsequent Harry Potter prequels. fantastic animals.

If your participation is officially confirmed in Pain Hustlersit would be the actor’s fourth film scheduled for 2023. ghosted with Ana de Armas, RedOne with Dwayne Johnson and Project Artemiswith his former partner marvelita Scarlett Johansson.