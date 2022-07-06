Chiara Ferragni and Beatrice Borromeo: Paris Haute Couture look challenge

There are those who always choose to amaze and those who instead focus on classic elegance: at the French Haute Couture fashion shows we have seen many looks that have pleased us (and others less so) … For sure you won’t get bored

After the fashion shows dedicated to men’s fashion in June, the most spectacular fashion week of the year arrives: that of Haute Couture in Paris. Haute couture is staged in the Ville Lumière, bringing with it many stars and starlets, ready to show themselves at their best (and worst) and to applaud their favorite designers. The look challenge for us is between two completely different looks: that of Chiara Ferragni and Beatrice Borromeo. Who will win? – photo | video 1 | video 2

ALWAYS AMAZE – Chiara Ferragni during these fashionable days has attracted attention with different looks, decidedly particular and hyper feminine. From the bodice with bud detail on her breast, to the cloud of feathers that left her legs uncovered, passing through the jumpsuit-non-jumpsuit with transparent trousers, to the strands of colorful crystals by The Attico.

REAL STYLE – Host of the Dior fashion show, Beatrice Borromeo has instead chosen a totally different style compared to the entrepreneur: a long cream-colored dress tied at the waist by a belt, a woven straw bag and a scarf tied in her hair. A real princess look.

THE OTHERS – Many celebs seen at the fashion shows: in addition to the Italians Valentina Ferragni, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda and Anna Dello Russo, the internationals Emma Watson, Rita Ora, Marion Cotillard, Keira Knightley and Kim Kardashian. At the Giambattista Valli fashion show also Robbie Williams, wrapped in a black cloak up to the feet, together with his wife Ayda Field in total white.

