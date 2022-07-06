Carlos Santana fell ill during a concert

Carlos Santana is recovering, but will miss at least one stage, after falling ill during a concert last night, Tuesday, July 5, in Michigan.

As reported by multiple sources, the great guitarist collapsed on stage at the Pine Knob Music Theater, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles from Detroit.

Roop Raj, Fox2 Detroit host and reporter, retweeted a photo of Carlos Santana receiving medical attention. “The medical staff are on stage. The crowd asked to pray for him due to a serious health problem, ”he wrote.

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at@PineKnobMusic. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a “serious medical” issue. Pic away@ LoriPinsonFOX2 pic.twitter.com/6VqHkBwVIT – Roop Raj (@ rooprajfox2) July 6, 2022

Gary Graff (Billboard reporter) tweeted an update at 10:37 PM ET. “Carlos Santana was carried off the stage on a stretcher 20 minutes after collapsing at Pine Knob Music. Nothing is known about his condition yet, but he greeted him as he was taken away ”.

The artist seems to have fallen ill due to the heat and dehydration. He was taken to the emergency room at McLaren Clarkston hospital for observation, his representative Michael Vrionis explained in a statement. “I’m fine”, the artist said from the hospital.

Carlos Santana’s tour

Carlos Santana, 74, is on his way to his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour is in support of his 26th studio album, Blessings and Miracles of 2021, his first with a contract with BMG. Tonight’s performance at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA, will be rescheduled for a later date, Vrionis added.

Considered one of the best guitarists of all time, Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys, with a record of nine Grammys for just one project, Supernatural of 1999.

His long list of accolades includes the Billboard Century Award (1996), the Billboard Latin Music Awards for Lifetime Achievement (2009), the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Also, in 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Carlos Santana has just returned from a performance for the CNN special “The 4th in America”, on the occasion of the 4th of July.



