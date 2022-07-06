Cardi B and Offset’s Son Wave baby album: photos

Ads

Another addition! After welcoming daughter Kulture in 2018, Cardi B and Offset have continued to expand their family with son Wave.

The couple got engaged in 2017 after being hooked up earlier that year. They married in 2018, shortly before the arrival of their first child. Offset, on the other hand, she also shares her son Jordan with ex Justine Watson, son Kody with ex Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea with ex Shya L’amour.

Previously Cardi reflected on how her stepchildren enrich her family with the Migos member.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, she already has three kids; why should you have a child with someone who [has] three children?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? ” he explained to Vogue in January 2020. “My father has eight children and we all get along well, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel his kids are having some fun when they’re at his home. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I like to see my baby interact with his siblings. The more we are, the better. “

The New York native has also opened up about finding the right “balance” when it comes to motherhood. “It’s good for the mental. For example, if I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the problems, ”she shared. “I give so much love to my daughter and I am preparing a future for her,” Cardi told the magazine. “I want to tell her that many of the things I’ve done in life, regardless of what I’ve done, knowing that I wanted to have children has made it harder for me to ensure a good future for my children.”

Prior to the birth of her son, Cardi and Offset went through a separation in December 2018 and again in September 2020, but the singer-songwriter withdrew her petition for divorce in November 2020.

During a joint performance at the BET Awards in June 2021, the couple announced Cardi’s second pregnancy. At the time, the Grammy winner discussed getting closer to Offset as they wait for their new family member.

“No. 2! We listened, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our house is so happy and very busy, but we are ready and so happy, ”he wrote on Instagram.

Cardi added a photo of herself with her daughter Kulture’s hand on her baby bump, writing, “I just know these two will love each other so much and fight so much since they’re three years apart. But one thing is certain is that they will cover each other like no one else will ever ”.

After welcoming her second child in September 2021, Cardi praised Offset for being a “hands-on” dad. “Sometimes it gets too practical,” he told Good Morning America in November 2021. “I’m like, ‘Listen, I get it. I know what I’m doing too. This is no longer my first rodeo. ‘”

Three months later, Cardi B detailed her son’s key moments. “I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” she said via her her Instagram story in January 2022. “I put it on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like, ‘Do you love mom? Yup?’ Then I asked him again. “Do you love mom?” And he replied: ‘Yes!’ “



