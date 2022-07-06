Capri, a VIP paradise in the summer of 2022. And now Jennifer Lopez is expected in concert

VIPs choose Capri. Never like this year, the splendid island with its stacks and the ancient square famous all over the world are the ideal destination for stars who come here from all over the world. The most anticipated of the season is Jennifer Lopez which will land on the blue island at the end of July on the occasion of the charity event organized by LuisaViaRoma during which the pop star will perform in a concert at the Certosa di San Giacomo on 30 July. For this event, the rooms of the hotels in Capri have already cost up to 18 thousand euros for that weekend.

VIPs on the island

Bianca Balti and David Gandy have already passed on the island again together in front of the Faraglioni of Capri, on that dinghy with the white costume, in the new campaign directed by Mario Testino of the new limited edition fragrances Light Blue Love in Capri (for her) and Light Blue Beauty of Capri (for him) by Dolce & Gabbana. The VIPs rent a motorboat and arrive in Capri in peace, as did Gigi D ‘Alessio, who after having gathered the applause of his Naples filling Piazza Plebiscito was picked up in Mergellina by the Hitama 40 of the Capri Boat Service to disembark at Marina Piccola , where he was awaited by another boat with some friends on board.

The Hitama then immediately left for Naples, to pick up the Roma player Sergio Oliveira and his wife Cristiana who immediately became familiar with Gaya, the steward on board the vehicle. Oliveira will spend the next few days in the buen retiro of the Grand Hotel Quisisana. But speaking of footballers, a dip in the blue waters of the island was not missed even by Lorenzo Insigne, the striker about to leave Naples who was a regular presence in the Capri summers, together with his friend Mertens who here all still hope to meet again.

Tour of the island to discover the caves also for the midfielder Mirko Valdifiori and the Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini in the company of their respective spouses, introduced to the beauties of the caves by Danilo Palumbo. The latest arrival last weekend in Capri was the sheik of Qatar, Al Thani, a sports enthusiast, who came to the harbor with his luxurious yacht and went ashore to go to the Capri Tennis Club where he is a regular presence, to play. the double ritual with some members of his family.