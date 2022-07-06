Canelo Álvarez revealed why he hates Gennady Golovkin

Canelo Álvarez has been more aggressive than GGG in press conferences (Photo: Screenshot/MatchroomBoxing)

Saul Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin They will meet for the third time in history. Unlike other rivals he has faced throughout his professional career, the Mexican has considered that his rivalry with the Kazakh transcended beyond the ring. In that sense, ahead of his presentation at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 17, the undisputed 168-pound champion revealed the reason for his “hatred” to GGG.

During an interview with the media TMZ Sportsthe boxer from Guadalajara was questioned about his hatred by Golovkin. On repeated occasions, the unified middleweight champion has stated that is not to the liking of the Mexican due to the honesty of his opinion about his career. Nevertheless, Cinnamon Álvarez denied this version and assured that he has shown different faces throughout their rivalry.

“Honest? No, he is an idiot, not honest. He pretends to be a good person and to be different, but he is not.. He talks a lot of shit about me. He says that he respects me and my career, but elsewhere he says that I am a shame as a boxer and for Mexican boxing. In front of me he says that he respects me, that’s why I hate the son of a bitch “declared before the media.

Canelo Alvarez has the advantage of a won fight and a draw against the Kazakh (Photo: John Locher/AP)

The main reason for the criticism of GGG towards the Mexican derives from the results ruled by the judges in their two previous meetings, as well as the controversy that surrounded the Mexican on the eve of directing the second brawl in history. And it is that since the night of September 16, 2017, Golovkin said he was unhappy with the tie on the cards.

Failing to determine a clear winner, the fighters planned the rematch for May 5, 2018. However, after undergoing the rigorous anti-doping tests, The Mexican tested positive for the consumption of clenbuterol, an anabolic drug used to increase muscle mass. The news triggered the scandal and the engagement had to be scheduled for September.

Although he managed to pass the exams and accepted his guilt for having consumed meat contaminated with the substance, the Kazakh took advantage of the situation to discredit his career. The situation worsened after two of the three judges decided to give Álvarez the victory in his second presentation.

Saúl Álvarez also assured that he will retire Golovkin (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

From that moment, coupled with the discontent generated in his corner by the refusal of the Canelo Team for making the third fight since 2019, Gennady Golovkin has lashed out at Álvarez. Even after affirming himself as the winner of the two previous fights, he assured that the results responded to a fraud and an example of how business can co-opt sports interests.

About the attitude that his rival has taken in the press conferences where they have seen each other’s faces, the Kazakh assured that “When you see someone behave that way, it’s disappointing.. I would never react that way, maybe it’s because of my personality, but I wouldn’t (…) It wasn’t difficult for me to behave like that, because That’s who I am normally.”in the middle talkSport.

In the midst of the exchange of statements, the two protagonists will continue to hold a series of confrontations until they appear at the venue that has seen them fight since 2017. On that occasion, as stated, Cinnamon will search finish the duel before 12 rounds to leave no doubt about the result.

