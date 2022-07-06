Cameron Boyce’s father is grateful that his son achieved his independence before he died

This July 6 marks three years since the tragic death of Cameron Boycewho was only 20 years old when he passed away in his sleep from a seizure resulting from a medical condition for which he was being treated.

Since the departure of the young actor in 2019, his father, Victor Boycehas made it clear that “every day without Cameron is not a good day” for him, and through social networks, the man usually remembers him with words full of emotion.

On Tuesday, prior to the death anniversary of the artist of ‘Runt’ and ‘Paradise City’, Victor shared with his followers on Instagram a picture of his son, which made him fill with nostalgia.

“A long time ago, when we started doing print ads, I used to know where all the photos of Cameron were taken. Now, I come across a lot of photos that I have no idea where they are from,” Boyce began in his July 5 post, which shows the late Disney actor in black and white, posing in profile and wearing a sweatshirt.

“This is one of them, and I love it,” Victor said of the image. “She is my adult son doing his thing without me. I am so glad that he achieved independence from him before he left this earth,” he said, adding a broken heart emoji.

His wife’s voice appeared in the comments, Libby Boyce, with the following message about Cameron: “I used to have favorite freckles to kiss. He was sooo loved and sooo loving. I miss me sunbun”.

On June 29, Victor had shared with his followers another tender photo of his son, when he participated in the tape ‘Grown Ups’, next to Salma Hayek Y Adam Sandler.

In fact, in 2020, on the day that Cameron Boyce would have had his birthday, Hayek paid an emotional tribute to the boy who gave life to his son in said film.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angel Cameron. What a privilege for the world that you came on a day like today. May your legend live forever #cameronboyce”, the artist from Veracruz wrote next to the snapshot.

A month ago, Victor Boyce published an endearing image on his social profile, which he himself described as one of his favorites, as it shows Cameron hugging his sister Maya.

The love is evident. The bond is eternal.” victor boyce, about his children maya and cameron boyce.

In addition, Victor Boyce shared with the world another postcard from the first days of Libby and him as parents of Cameron Boyce, who appears sitting on his father’s lap, being just a baby.

