Brother of ‘Chucky’ Lozano and former jewel of America, Morrison Palma, will travel to Costa Rica to join Santos Guápiles

The Mexican soccer players will arrive in Costa Rica as reinforcements from Santos de Guápiles, which has Mexican investment

Two Mexicans will travel tomorrow to Costa Rica to join the Santos Guapiles. Is about Bryan Mauricio Lozanobrother of Chucky Lozanoas well as who was considered at the time the jewel of America: Morrison Palma.

ESPNDigital is in the power to ensure that this pair of Mexican players will reinforce the Central American team, which by the way has national investment and that next season will fight for the leading role against the big teams for the Costa Rican league title.

Bryan Lozano He had the opportunity to try out for Galatasaray in Turkey, however he did not stay, he returned to Mexico and interested the team Santos Guapiles which is also carried Morrison Palmawho arrives with good references and will even wear the Costa Rican team’s No. 10 shirt.

Both players will arrive after noon in the city of San José, to immediately report to the discipline of the Santos Guapileswhich is looking for more Mexicans to enroll them in its ranks.

The last team with which the brother of the ‘Chucky’ was Pumas Tabasco, while Morrison Palma He was with the basic forces of América, but they no longer followed up on his career with the team and he was discharged towards Apertura 2022 so that he could seek his future independently.

Morrison Palma and Bryan Lozano will play in Costa Rican soccer. ESPN

Morrison Palma could not continue in America, after 11 years of training in the youth teams, the young midfielder recognized that the dream he had was to be the next ’10’ and emulate Cuauhtémoc Blanco, but he will not be able to achieve this as he is not renewed by the board and remain as a free player.

Bryan Mauricio Lozano The 25-year-old played 20 games in the Expansion League at Pumas Tabasco, scoring one goal, but was unable to debut in the First Division. A few months ago, in an interview with ESPN, he indicated that he could not say no to Europe, when he had the opportunity to try himself in Turkey; now he will follow his trajectory in soccer in Costa Rica.