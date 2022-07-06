Bernardeschi in Toronto? Cristiano Ronaldo, Chelsea idea for Kanté- Corriere.it

from Editing Di Marzio and Editing Sport

Today’s news, negotiations and rumors about Milan, Inter, Juventus, Rome, Naples and all the other Serie A teams and other leagues

11:44 am – Ronaldo to Chelsea instead of Kant? (Michele Cappello – Di Marzio editorial staff) In England, the Cristiano Ronaldo case is on the agenda. Local media continue to speculate on the future of the Portuguese, now separated at home with United. The last suggestion concerns Chelsea: the Blues may be interested in bringing CR7 to London. To do so, it says, they may have to sacrifice N’golo Kant, who would make the journey in the opposite direction. An exchange that would allow the Red Devils to fix the midfield and Chelsea to find a new offensive finalizer.

11:01 am – Monza, medical examinations for Pessina Monza’s transfer campaign continues unabated. Matteo Pessina will soon be, again, a player of the newly promoted club in Serie A. The midfielder will come on loan from Atalanta, with the right to redeem, which could become an obligation under certain conditions. The player is carrying out the usual medical examinations this morning, following the signature on the contract. Pessina should receive the captain’s armband in Monza: he will cover one of the slots concerning the players who grew up in the nursery. The 25-year-old Italian, born in Monza and in the team now owned by Berlusconi, played both in the youth teams, from 2007 to 2014, and in the First Team, in the 2014-2015 championship.

10:35 am – Bologna, Hickey in England from Tuesday After two seasons Aaron Hickey is preparing to say goodbye to Serie A. The Scottish full-back, just turned 20, will leave Bologna by return to join Brentford. The agreement between the two clubs was reached in recent days on the basis of 22 million, the left-handed has yet to undergo medical examinations which, writes the Guardianare scheduled for Tuesday.

10:19 am – Lazio, medical visits for Gila Lazio and Maurizio Sarri are welcoming another new player. This is Mario Gila, a 21-year-old Spanish defender, a product of the Real Madrid nursery, who landed yesterday in the capital for 6 million. Real retains 50% of the rights in the event of a future sale, as well as an option on the player. Gila also liked Getafe, also in Spain, and Sassuolo.

The Catalan – born in Barcelona – has been undergoing the usual medical examinations at the Paideia clinic in the capital since this morning. Following the signing, then joining the Biancocelesti players in the Auronzo di Cadore training camp.

10:06 am – Spezia, interest in Daniel Maldini and Caldara Spezia tries to insist with Milan for Daniel Maldini (the forward, son of Paolo, who made his debut in Serie A last September scoring a goal) and for Mattia Caldara. Both would go on loan. On the defender there is also the interest of Bologna, on the attacker those of Verona and Cremonese.

09:35 – Tottenham on Depay, the idea of ​​Antonio Conte Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are negotiating with Barcelona for Dutch striker Mephis Depay. According to Daily Mailthe 28-year-old could leave for 20 million euros given that his contract expires in June 2023. For Depay it would be a return to the Premier League after two seasons with Manchester United between 2015 and 2017 where he had struggled to settle with Mourinho.

09:27 – Inter, official Bellanova Raoul Bellanova a new Inter player. The winger, born in 2000, joined the Nerazzurri after his experience at Cagliari. This is what the Lombard company made official this morning after the medical examinations carried out yesterday. Cagliari immediately confirmed the news, announcing the sale of the player Raoul Bellanova to Inter on loan, with the right to redeem. Attention, new train arriving: Milan stop, #WelcomeRaoul! #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/sf3c9UOW6m – Inter (@Inter) July 6, 2022

08:34 – Ibrahimovic remains at Milan: renewal for another year I hope to be able to coach Ibrahimovic again, a champion in everything. No sooner said than done: the Milan management satisfied Stefano Pioli, who was very eloquent at the press conference yesterday. Zlatan will stay in Milan for another year: an agreement has been reached for the renewal of the contract which expired on June 30th. The figure provides a rather low basic salary for the parameters of the Swede: one million or one and a half million euros plus bonuses related to assists and goals. Ibrahimovic, working to recover from the operation on his left knee, will therefore be an important dressing room man for the Rossoneri group.

07:59 am – Juventus: Pogba on the weekend, maybe Di Maria on Friday (Valentino Della Casa – Editing Of Marzio) Pogba’s medical visits confirmed over the weekend, now Juventus is also waiting for Di Maria. For the Argentine all done: he is expected in Italy as soon as possible. According to the latest rumors, Friday could be the right day to see him in Turin.

07:57 am – Lazio: Maximiliano for the goal after the farewell of Reina (Valentino Della Casa – Editing Of Marzio) Lazio always looking for a goalkeeper. If Carnesecchi’s prices drop, those of Maximiliano, the Portuguese player of Granada, rise instead. Tare’s favorite, who is keeping Vicario on standby. New contacts are expected to try to close the operation: Sarri urgently needs a goalkeeper after the goodbyes of Satrakosha and Reina.

07:48 – Toronto, Bernardeschi’s idea after Criscito and Insigne (Valentino Della Casa – Editing Of Marzio) Third Italian in Toronto’s sights: it is Bernardeschi, who has not yet found a definitive agreement with Napoli. The Canadians had to free up a seat, and they sold Ponzuelo to Inter Miami. After Criscito and Insigne, the former Juve could also move to MLS.

07:43 am – Turin, Thursday meeting with Maggiore (Valentino Della Casa – Editing Of Marzio) Torino continues to work to bring reinforcements to Juric in view of the withdrawal in Austria. The name on which we work is that of Maggiore dello Spezia, with whom a new meeting is scheduled for Thursday: the Ligurians want for a sale without technical counterparts.

07:32 – Milan, Leeds falls on De Ketelaere (Valentino Della Casa – Editing Of Marzio) Not only Ibrahimovic for Milan. The Rossoneri are insisting on bringing Ziyech to Pioli. We work with Chelsea to find the right formula, as well as for Renato Sanches for whom PSG did not carry out the decisive thrust. Lunge that is also attempted for De Ketelaere: on the Bruges player there is also Leeds, which according to some rumors would have offered up to 37 million euros. If confirmed, this offer would be difficult to match. The player would have given his preference to the Rossoneri, who could turn two Primaveras to the Belgians in the operation: they are the goalkeeper Jungdal and the striker Roback, who are very fond of Bruges. Speaking of young people, Milan had a meeting today with the agent of Tommaso Mancini, a 2004 Vicenza striker. Also like Sevilla and Benfica, the Rossoneri try to anticipate the competition.

07:21 am – Lazio, Patric renews until 2027 Patric and Lazio, together until 2027: the Spanish defender, who arrived in the capital in the summer of 2015 from Barcelona B, renewed his contract with the Biancocelesti for five years on Tuesday. The Iberian born in 1993 (who has 155 overall appearances and three goals with the eagles), in the recently concluded season made 24 appearances in Serie A, 4 in the Europa League and 2 in the Italian Cup, often being deployed as a starter. The negotiations to extend the agreement seemed to be in the pipeline as early as May.

07:09 – Osimhen, Bayern Munich is waiting to sell Lewandowski Bayern Munich is moving and also with insistence for Victor Osimhen, also relying on the ambitions of the Nigerian center forward of Napoli. The available budget of 120 million euros, a figure in line with the requests of President De Laurentiis. Today the budget can satisfy Napoli. The operation linked to the sale of Lewandowski.

06:59 – Nice tries Belotti Not only Dybala, Bernardeschi and Romagnoli. Belotti is also a member of the luxury free club. His future, after having declined the renewal proposal made by Turin, seems to be France. Nice, which had already tested the availability of the tip in December, expressed a new interest. Curiosity: Nice will play a friendly match against Toro on 30 July on the Côte d’Azur.

06:53 – Psg, Donnarumma meets the new coach Christophe Galtier, freshly appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain, announces: I will meet the goalkeepers. I want to name a number 1 and a number 2. Gigio Donnarumma hopes (or trembles) after a year of alternating with Navas.

06:50 – Manchester United, Ronaldo increasingly isolated Cristiano Ronaldo deserted Manchester United’s retirement for the second day, preferring to train in Lisbon. Too bad that the Red Devils leave on Friday for the tour in Asia: will there be the Portuguese oriented to say goodbye to the club that will not participate in the Champions League?