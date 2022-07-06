Ben Stiller spends a few days in Casa de Campo, preparing his new film

The famous actor Ben Stiller, who was the official voice of the character “Alex”, from the film saga “Madagascar”, is in Dominican territory, preparing what will be his new film.

Benjamin Edward Meara Stiller, his real name, stays at the Casa de Campo world resort, where he enjoys the hotel’s amenities and services. There he has been treated “like a king” and sources said that he is amazed at the beauty of the paradisiacal environment.

In addition to enjoying himself, he made some contacts and ties related to the filming of his new movie, of which no further details are known.

The actor arrived through the La Romana-Casa de Campo international airport. He was recently seen meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

At the La Romana resort, he moved discreetly, enjoying a tour of the Marina, the ´Theeth of the dog´ golf course and continuous areas to the Altos de Chavón amphitheater, a work that catapulted the dream of Charles Brhudord.

Stiller, who had his first major role in Steven Spielberg’s 1987 war drama “Empire of the Sun,” also starred opposite Robert de Niro in the hit comedy “Meet The Parents,” which in turn spawned the sequels. “Meet The Fockers” and “Little Fockers”.

The presence of the famous actor was celebrated by guests who noticed his presence, when circulating through the property in a golf cart, followed by assistants and personal security.

The comedian in 2006 was the headline of “A Night at the Museum”, which produced the successful sequels “A Night at the Museum: The Battle of the Smithsonian” in 2009 and “A Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Tomb” in 2014.

In the Dominican Republic, his figure is well known, but he was much more attached when he gave his official voice to the character “Alex”, the comical lion from the animated film saga “Madagascar”.

Stiller intends to make other visits to the country in the coming days, which contributes to the rebound announced by the Dominican Minister of Tourism, David Collado, due to the motivation he generates in other celebrities and famous people from around the world, who are attracted to the Dominican Republic. Dominican Republic and the way in which it has been able to recover this sector after the pandemic.

+ Visit to Ukraine

Two weeks ago, his name made international headlines when he and the president of Ukraine met.

“You are my hero, what you are doing is very great,” the actor, director and screenwriter told the Ukrainian president when greeting him on Monday in kyiv.

The “Zoolander” star was impressed by how Zelensky has managed to run the country and its citizens, which is “inspiring”, and reminded him of his past as a comedic actor, something the two share.

Zelensky told him that it was “an honor for him” to meet him and welcome him to Ukraine, assuring him that he knew of his entire Hollywood career.

Stiller and UNHCR Ukraine Representative Karolina Lindholm Billing visited the president’s office after a tour of some of the settlements that were occupied by the Russians in the kyiv region.