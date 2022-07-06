Ben Affleck’s daughter identifies as gender non-binary and finds support in her stepsister Emme – Metro World News

The daughter of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garnercalled Seraphine, recently revealed that she identifies as gender non-binary, meaning that conventional genders (female or male) do not represent her.

While a few weeks ago, Jennifer López presented her daughter Emme Muñiz, a product of her relationship with Marc Anthony, using gender-neutral pronouns in a live presentation.

And as the Bronx diva is engaged to the award-winning actor, Seraphine Affleck Garner has found support in her stepsister, who also identifies in the same way.

Both teenagers have been seen spending a lot of time together, in fact in several photographs they can be seen smiling and even holding hands. In addition, the new style of Ben Affleck’s daughter has been seen, who now has short hair and wears larger and looser clothes.

The Affleck-Lopez family more united than ever

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resumed their relationship after almost 20 years apart, the couple has been stronger than ever. In fact, JLo has said on several occasions that he is having the best time of her life.

The couple always go out holding hands, and almost always accompanied by their children, who seem to get along very well.

“I love my career, but nothing is more rewarding to me than being able to build a family with someone I love dearly and who is as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. (…) I love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create, but I really just want to savor the moment. I just want to be really present as much as I can,” the actress also said in an interview.

In addition, for Jennifer Lopez, love can conquer everything: “Love always conquers everything: relationships, children, work, employment relationships. It’s about how loving, open, and tolerant you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all that is good, always looking at the positive. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. All”.