Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed at a flea market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They acquired a new property together, according to international media reports in recent days.

In that context, the couple would be looking for some discounts for their new residence. At least that is what can be deduced after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently seen at a flea market.

The actor and singer have been engaged since last February, after trying two decades ago. However, everything indicates that this time they will make their arrival at the altar.

And as they prepare for the big day, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided to look for sales at the flea market Melrose Trading Post. This is located in the city of Los Angeles, in California, USA.

