Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed at a flea market

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They acquired a new property together, according to international media reports in recent days.

In that context, the couple would be looking for some discounts for their new residence. At least that is what can be deduced after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently seen at a flea market.

The actor and singer have been engaged since last February, after trying two decades ago. However, everything indicates that this time they will make their arrival at the altar.

And as they prepare for the big day, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have decided to look for sales at the flea market Melrose Trading Post. This is located in the city of Los Angeles, in California, USA.

The new photos of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez

These are some of the photos of the couple in the well-known flea market. In the postcards, it is seen that they were accompanied by their children, Emma and Samuel.

Ben AffleckJennifer Lopez and his children soon caught the attention of the people who were in that market.

She wore a black turtleneck, with brown glasses and her hair pulled back. The actor, meanwhile, He was wearing a blue sweater and jeans.

The couple’s family walks are quite common in recent months. In addition, the coexistence between the two would be the best, even with children of each one, so they already prepare the ground to live in marriage.

What they still did not report was the date of the wedding celebration, a fact more than expected by fans of both.