Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in search of the new car: as if the fleet were modest

In the past few days Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been seen holding hands while visiting a very luxurious dealership

They are one of the most glamorous couples in the international jet set. We are talking about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. She is a great pop star and actress, he is an actor and director. Look at how they paparazzi them …

A world artist. But also an erotic dream for many. At 52, Jennifer Lopez still drives her millions of fans crazy. Not only, therefore, for his art and his music. Her career began 23 years ago, in 1999. Today there is no person in the world, regardless of her age, who does not know Jennifer Lopez. In fact, since that moment she has released ten albums, which have been one more disruptive than the other on the world stage. And, in fact, it is estimated that she has sold around 80 million records in her career. And her fortune would be about $ 400 million.

In addition to her singing career, Jennifer Lopez has a long (and still active) acting career, acting for directors of enormous international credit.. A few titles: Francis Ford Coppola’s “Jack” (1996), Oliver Stone’s “U Turn” (1997), Steven Soderbergh’s “Out of sight” (1998), Kevin Smith’s “Jersey girl” (2004) ), “Ricomincio da me” by Peter Segal (2018). The latest film, from 2022, is Kat Coiro’s “Marry Me – Marry Me”.

As for love life, she had a turbulent relationship with the actor Ben Affleck, 2002 to 2004, the year in which the couple were supposed to get married. Shortly before the planned wedding, the couple broke up, while remaining on good terms. In 2021, however, the two started dating again. He 49 years old, SAlready in the international limelight thanks to his commitment in “Generation X” and in “Will Hunting – Rebel genius”, Affleck has often distinguished himself for his artistic eclecticism, which has earned him, among many awards, an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1998, a Coppa Volpi in 2006 and an Oscar for best film in 2013. In addition to the aforementioned feature films, he is mainly known for his roles in “Pearl Harbor” and “Argo” (of which he is also director and producer ), as well as being the interpreter of Bruce Wayne / Batman within the DC Extended Universe.

Looking for a (new) luxury car

In recent days Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen holding hands as they toured a Rolls Royce Motor Cars dealership in Beverly Hills, California. The famous couple had already spent several months hunting for homes before buying a mansion that belonged to actors Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

After purchasing the house, the couple seem to have decided to renovate the garage as well. Currently, Jennifer Lopez owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and Bentley Continental GTC, while Ben owns a Tesla Model S Plaid, Lexus RS, Mercedes-AMG S 63, Chevrolet Chevelle SS and Audi S8. Ben Affleck also owns several motorcycles.

The two have been seen borrowing each other’s cars in recent months, but it appears they are planning to expand their collection. Their newly purchased mansion has an eight-car garage and it looks like they plan to fill it up.

They are now looking into several supercars to add to their collection. Just last week, the two visited a dealership with Ben’s 10-year-old son Samuel. Unfortunately, there was a minor accident when Sam jumped behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini Urus and accidentally hit a white BMW parked behind the super SUV.

This weekend, they were out there looking at cars again, joined once again by Sam, who seems to be very interested in cars. P.roprio next to the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealership, there is also a McLaren and Bugatti dealership, which the two also visited. We will see which will be the chosen one among the various supercars available.