BBVA account holder? Check this, before going to the cashier

It is less and less essential to carry your card with you everywhere and expose yourself to it being stolen or your information cloned. Even many people use digital cards to no longer have even a piece of plastic in their wallet, since currently all transactions can be made digitally, yes, even withdrawals at the ATM.

All these movements can be made through digital banking, and all you have to do is download your bank’s application to your mobile device through the application store of your operating system, bank apps do not usually have any download or of use.

However, the more connectivity, the greater the risk of fraud.

fraud alert

There is a new text message (SMS) phishing scam. Cybercriminals, in one way or another, obtain a database with phone numbers of bank customers, to whom they send SMS in bulk. This is the SMS they send to the BBVA customers:

“BBVA Withdrawal without a card in validation process for amount – $2,300.00 MXN. Debit Account generated by Mobile App. Folio No.: 92749. By not recognizing this security code, it is necessary to respond CANCEL”.

This type of message alarms users and consequently they click on an address attached to the text, which takes the user to a fraudulent page where the customer’s bank details are stolen.

what you must do

-Keep calm, because if you act desperately you could do it impulsively and make a mistake

-Contact your bank immediately to receive step-by-step instructions on the procedure to follow.

-You can also contact the emergency line, which works 24 hours a day, every day of the year

-In the case of your cards, you can easily block them from your digital bank account.

-Later you will have the option to submit a request for clarification to the financial institution in case of unknown charges.

How to make withdrawals without a card?

-To have access to this function it is necessary to have an active account in the bank where you intend to withdraw money. If you do it through the app BBVA you need to have contracted the alert service BBVA.

-Inside the app there is a button that says “Withdrawal without card” press it and then choose the “For me” option. Enter the amount you want to withdraw and confirm the operation, you will immediately have a password to make the withdrawal consisting of 12 digits and a 4-digit security code.

-When you go to the ATM choose the button “Withdrawal without card“, enter the password and code provided and that’s it! You can withdraw your money without physically having your card.

-Not only you can withdraw money, you can also request a withdrawal for another person who may not have a card and there is no way to send a deposit.

-To make use of this option, instead of selecting “For me”, choose the option “For someone else”, select the person’s contact and choose the amount you will withdraw. -The other person will receive a withdrawal key on their cell phone and you will provide them with the security code. The process at the cashier is the same.

