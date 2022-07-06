Bayern Munich sees FC Barcelona disappearing in 2 years!

“Before talking about more signings, we must activate the second lever to make the incorporations on which the coach has guided us. We cannot say how many there will be, but we can say that we will strengthen the team with some steps that we hope to execute. The second lever will allow us to make it 1-1 and the players who don’t count for the coach will understand it better when they see the arrival of other players”.

This is how Joan Laporta assessed today, in Franck Kessié’s presentation, those plans of the FC Barcelona to be able to sign this summer. For now, the Catalans cannot register their first two additions, while they continue to dream of arrivals like the one desired by Robert Lewandowski. for whom he speaks Sport of an imminent offensive.

The doubts of the Bayern Munich grow

While Pini Zahavi has offered to mediate to facilitate said signing, information appears these days FootballTalk which complicates things a lot. Raphael Honigstein, from the media such as Spiegel or The Athletic, provides a message from Bayern that would explain his tough and inflexible. According to the aforementioned media, the journalist affirms that “Bayern Munich has told FC Barcelona that they do not want fees in any deal for Robert Lewandowski and that they want all the money in advance in cash because Bayern believes that FC Barcelona will not exist in one or two years.”.

Some doubts that are in fact in line with what Uli Hoeness recently stated. Quite surprising statements therefore but that delve into the great difficulty involved in this signing. While the German champions do not lower their claims.