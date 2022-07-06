Barcelona, ​​is Cristiano Ronaldo coming? The official announcement ignites the market

Barcelona ready for the big shot, especially if Robert Lewandoski does not arrive in attack. A solution that inflames the Catalan fans.

Being a great player who has won everywhere and won 5 golden balls is no longer enough. At least, it is not enough when you are now 37 years old and you manage to partially affect the balance of a team. This is the case with Cristiano Ronaldo which, despite continuing to score a lot, is proving that it no longer knows how to record as in the past.

One more reason to encounter difficulties in raising trophies, both as a team and personally, just as it is difficult to change teams with a certain ease. This is because, accompanied by the age issue, there is also that relating to his maxi engagement, which risks putting the budget of the club that hires him in difficulty.

Barcelona, ​​is Cristiano Ronaldo coming?

In fact, it is the market that stands out the most for the waltz of over 30 points. This is the case with Lewandowski who wants to leave the Bayern Monaco to arrive at the Barcelona. And so, it is no less Cristiano Ronaldo who, also for his strictly economic and brand reasons, is looking for a club that plays the Champions League.

After days in which various club names have followed one another, we have finally come to one, the Catalan one, which could be really interested in welcoming the Portuguese. If the operation really goes through, it will be shocking news, which could however lead to benefits for the Barcelona who is looking for his Messiah after losing Messi.

To confirm the meeting with Jorge Mendes it’s the same president The door what he said: “On Monday I had dinner with Jorge Mendes and we talked about the market in general. Christian? I’m not talking about the players who left the match, but it’s always interesting to know how some names are doing in the market “.