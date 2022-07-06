Bar-restaurant Floridita de Cuba celebrates 205 years

It’s not just about the interest in getting to that place, but having knowledge about the world-famous establishment.

Known as La Piña de Plata in its origins, the space opened on July 6, 1817 (205 years).

That celebrity is based on various elements, especially the quality of the service, and the visit of travelers from the five continents, when the American magazine Esquire included it in 1953 among the seven most famous bars in the world.

It has novelties, among them a contest named El Rey del Daiquiri that in its 2012 version had many Cuban bartenders already from the franchises of this establishment in the United Kingdom, Spain and Mexico.

55 employees work at Floridita, including 18 women, and it even had two winners of the international Habanosommelier contest (pairing of drinks, food and cigars), Zudlay Napoles and Orlando Blanco, the latter maître de la casa.

This is also a celebrity restaurant, because Paco Rabanne, Naomi Campbell, Matt Dillon, Kate Mosse, Dany Glober, Jack Nicholson, Fito Páez and Jean Paul Belmondo passed through its rooms, specialized in seafood and with a good cigar menu. among others.

The Daiquiri is the leading drink in the place with an interesting recipe based on the juice of half a lime, a tablespoon of white sugar, five drops of maraschino liqueur, one and a half ounces of three-year-old Havana Club rum and crushed ice.

Located at 557 Calle Obispo, at the gates of Old Havana, it is a highly visited and attractive site for travelers.

This perennial culinary festival has a constant tribute to the American writer Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961), who at the time practically had command in a corner of the bar of said establishment.

Hemingway, who drank large quantities of this drink (Daiquirí) lived on the island for more than 20 years, hence he has a bronze sculpture in the same place where he leaned in life.

The Daiquiri is a legend. There are several versions of its appearance, one of them places it at the beginning of the 20th century by the engineer Pagliuchi, captain of the Cuban liberating army (war against Spanish colonialism), in the Daiquirí iron mine.

In that place in the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, the soldier had an interview with his American colleague Jennings S. Cox, and since in the northerner’s pantry he found nothing but Gin or Vermouth, rum, sugar and lemon, he mixed some ingredients to quench thirst.

Subsequently, its true highlight occurs in Havana, attributable to the bartender Emilio González, known as Maragato, of Spanish origin. But the enhancement of him was at the hands of the Hispanic Constantino Ribalaigua Veri (Constant), precisely in the Floridita.

mv/rfc