Balenciaga Haute Couture, Kim Kardashian parades for the first time (together with Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman)

Balenciaga presented the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-23 collection in Paris and for the first time Demna Gvasalia called an army of stars on the catwalk, from Kim Kardashian to Naomi Campbell.

The parade of Balenciaga it will be one of the moments that we will remember for a long time of this Haute Couture Week Paris. Not only has Demna Gvasalia revolutionized the rules of couture by opening a dedicated shop (where the pieces of the Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2022-23 show will be on sale immediately) but for the first time she has called an army of stars on the catwalk: from the top model Bella Hadid And Naomi Campbell as far as Dua Lipapassing through Nicole Kidman. The most photographed on the catwalk, however, is certainly Kim Kardashianfriend and ambassador of Demba Gvasalia, making her debut as a model.

Influencer with 320 million followers, fashion and beauty entrepreneur and global pop icon: Kim Kardashian’s curriculum is long and continues to grow longer and longer. The star of the reality show of the same name made her modeling debut during Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show: Kim Kardashian appeared on the runway wrapped in a black dress with a deep, contoured neckline and built-in gloves. Her skirt, slightly curled, revealed opaque stockings with a second skin effect, like the iconic onesies of the brand that loves the influencer so much.

A choice that represents the natural evolution of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Demna Gvasalia: from the collaboration between the two, some of the most memorable looks of the beauty entrepreneur were born, from the “in disguise” dress of the Met Gala 2021 to the tight-fitting onesie, with masks that hid the face.

On the Balenciaga runway Kim Kardashian was in excellent company. The cast of the show also featured pop star Dua Lipa, wrapped in a lemon yellow dress with sheer tights and black gloves. This is not new for the singer, who has already paraded for Versace last September.

Among the well-known faces of the Balenciaga Haute Couture show there was also Nicole Kidman: the cold charm of the actress perfectly matched a long dress with a metallic silver train.

Space then to the top models of yesterday and today. Bella Hadid walked the catwalk with an emerald green dress “backwards”: in front the skirt was long to the feet, behind it revealed a shorter part.

But the most sumptuous entry was reserved for the Black Venus: Naomi Campbell she wore an exaggeratedly proportioned evening dress, with a large sunburst collar around the neck and a skirt so wide and stiff it didn’t go between the sides. The queen of the catwalks, yesterday and today, is always her.