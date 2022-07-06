Avatar: the Way of Water, new creatures in the images of Empire

The unveiling of the protagonists of Avatar: the way of water and then Kate Winslet And Sigourney Weaverhere is a new image from Empire which shows an aquatic creature that will debut in the second chapter of the epic of James Cameron.

Avatar: the way of water takes place in and around the ocean. Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) they have children. “Wherever we go,” says Sully, “I know one thing, this family is our stronghold.” The sequel looks even more stunning in its deep blue graphics than the 2009 film. All-new creatures: We see the Na’vi about flying fish, birds, creatures communicating with a whale, yet somehow divided despite their affinity for the nature: alien people are divided, they fight against each other in a fight between guns and arrows. It truly is a whole new world that raises the stakes of the previous 3-time Oscar-winning film.

Avatar: the way of water will debut on December 14, 2022followed by the third chapter the December 20, 2024. For the fourth and fifth chapter, however, we will have to wait a few more years: December 18, 2026 And December 22, 2028.

The cast of the film series consists of Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, together with a group of actors who play the new generations of Na’vi. The protagonists of the first film will also return to the films, that is Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao And Matt Gerald.