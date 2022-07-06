Ariana Grande’s changeable accent clip confuses fans, goes viral

Ariana Grande became a talking point on TikTok, after a viral video shared on the platform showed her using different accents in a variety of settings.

The Italian-born “Thank U, Next” singer was accused of using a “blaccent” in some shots, which was combined with video of the Florida native speaking without it.

According to Wiktionary, a blaccent is an “accent characteristic of African Americans (black Americans). This would include the use of African American vernacular English.

The video in question started with Grande, 29, holding a photo of the baby as he said, “I’m like,” F ** k, this is my cookie. It’s my juice, okay? Thanks, next. ‘ This is what this photo of the baby says ”.

The clip then cut out his sound noticeably differently as he talked about one of his music videos, explaining that “the dance scene in this video was actually inspired by [Bob Fosse film] Sweet Charity… and the wardrobe. “

In an apparent attempt to bring the point home, the video was cut between clips of Grande joking informally with friends compared to how he sounded in his interview.

Above the video was a comment accusing Grande of having a “tan, blaccent when mixed [people] they were in trend and now he drops the tan and the black “.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times, sparked a flood of comments from people who also discussed her skin tone.



“[People] let’s say her tanned photos have been edited but you can clearly see the difference from the videos, ”one wrote, adding,“ look at her fans saying it’s the video filter or something ”.

Also discussing Grande, another TikTok user commented that “they literally thought she wasn’t white when [I] he was younger “.

Another said that “they love his music and all, but I like it … because his fans keep turning a blind eye to these things that he clearly does.”

News week reached out to a Grande representative for comment.

In the past, Grande has been accused of black peach and Asian peach by detractors, due to her use of makeup and styling.

Similar to the term “black peach,” Asian fishing involves non-Asian people who alter their appearance to appear as a different breed or as racially ambiguous.

As with blackfishing, people often use makeup, Photoshop, and cosmetic surgery to change their natural look.

In a July 2021 interview with CNN, Wanna Thompson, the reporter credited in part with coining the term “blackfishing,” explained: “Blackfishing is when white public figures, influencers and the like do it all. what is in their power to appear black ”.

Thompson said the practice is harmful because the figures “unwittingly participate in the full experience of darkness and the systematic discrimination that comes with it.”

Meanwhile, Leslie Bow, a professor of Asian American Studies at the University of Wisconsin, described blackfishing on CNN as “a racial masquerade that operates as a form of racial fetishism” on CNN.