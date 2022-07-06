announce a spin-off and a stage play of the series

stranger things you can close your story with the fifth season, but far from it that will be the end of the creation of the duffer brothers. On the contrary, the creative duo has laid the foundations to become strong in Netflixwhich announces a spin-off of the series and a stage play set in the same narrative universeDeadline reports.







These two derivative projects are part of the team of tricks with which it starts Upside Down Pictures, the new production company created by the Duffers. Doing honor to the world Reverse of fiction, this company will serve to strengthen the position of both on the platform, for which they will also develop other projects with high pretensions, based on already existing works.

One will be a television adaptation of The talisman of Stephen King Y peter straubfor which they are allied with AmblinThe company of steven spielberg. The other a new film version of the manga death note by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. In addition, we must add a new original series still without a title, created by Jeffrey Addiss Y will matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) and that they will produce through this new banner.

Stephen Daldry (‘Billy Elliott’) will direct the stage adaptation

Upside Down Pictures will serve to centralize the exploitation of stranger things, an IP of enormous value for Netflix, especially in a year in which its subscriber volume has plummeted and in which it is suffering in the stock market. Fantasy fiction has broken audience records for the platform, becoming the most watched series in English on the platform with its fourth season, and also standing out greatly in independent Nielsen measurements.

With the fifth season planned as the last for the series, the development of the narrative scheme will continue like this in these two multimedia projects. In the first place, the spin-off is based on an original idea by the Duffers themselves, no details about his argument yet. Secondly, the play is more developed at the moment: stephen daldrydirector of Billy Elliott Y The reader and episodes of The Crownwill be in charge of directing the show, which “will be set within the world and mythology” of fiction.





The structure and objectives of Upside Down

To undertake this and other projects, they have relied on Hilary Leavitta director with extensive experience in BBC America and MRC who has been an important part in the launch of recent projects such as Orphan Black, Ozark Y The Great. She will direct Upside Down while the Duffers handle creative.

The Duffers, thus, will concoct “stories that will take place in that beautiful place where the everyday meets the extraordinary, where the great show coexists with the intimate portrait of characters, where the heart wins the battle against cynicism”, according to the statement.