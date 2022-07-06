André Lamoglia trains legs and buttocks with this exercise

André Lamoglia has already shown us that he is in top form with a pose on the beach with whom he boasted of chiseled abs that have nothing to envy to those of his series partner, Manu Ríos.

Now the actor has told on Instagram that he has started up again with training taking advantage of the vacation days he is spending in Ibiza and he has done so by sharing an image on his Instagram while doing a key exercise for strong legs.

A simple “back” was enough for André to put his more than 2.5 million followers on the track that the Argentine is determined to get even stronger. The exercise he is doing in the photo is the dumbbell lunge, an exercise that activates the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calvesin the same way that it activates the inner muscles of the thigh, adductors and abductors.

How to properly do the dumbbell lunge

First of all, take a dumbbell in each hand and place your arms close to your body and extended downwards. Then step forward and bend the knee of this leg, keeping your body fully upright and perpendicular to the ground as you move. Then take a step with the leg that was left behind and so on as many times as the series requires.

It is important that during the exercise you avoid swinging as much as possible so as not to lose stability and fall.

