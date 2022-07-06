Analysis of Thor love and thunder: the good and the bad of the new Marvel adventure

“She has a smile that looks like mine. She brings back memories of my childhood, where everything was as clean as the bright blue sky”. the letter of “Sweet Child O’Mine” of Guns N’ Rosescurtain of Thor: love and thundersums up part of the spirit of the film by Marvelwhich has as its axis the return of Natalie Portman What Jane Foster and at the debut of Christian bale as the villain hat.

Director Taika Waititi he made one of the most personal stories for that universe in which he united three of his cinematographic strengths: fables for children, humor and the sensitivity of love.

I also read: Natalie Portman has the hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Nevertheless, Thor: love and thunder fails to have the uniform dynamics that its predecessor had, Thor: Ragnarök, where the almost orchestral plot fit perfectly with the structure of each character. This time, there are pieces that fit, at least, extravagantly.

What is “Thor: Love and Thunder” about?

Thor: love and thunder It is the 29th movie in the Marvel universe, which is in Phase 4 of that group of films. While there are direct connections to other “cousin” movies, all of the ones mentioned they serve only as comments or references: none intervenes 100% in the plot.

The plot of the film led by Chris Hemsworth has the protagonist rebuilding his space as a space hero with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while on Earth the surviving Asgardians try to live in their new city.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are the leading duo of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. (Photo: Marvel/Disney)

Thor discovers that a villain named Gorr is killing all the gods in the universe. So, your great companion ValkyrieKorg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster -who returns to the saga- will help him search for his enemy to avoid a greater disaster.

In part, Waititi wanted to touch a little on the origin of Thor, with the solemnity of the power of the Gods as the plotting axis of the argument, but without neglecting humor. This last characteristic is key in his filmography.

What works and what doesn’t in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

On several occasions, the gags and jokes still work. Despite the repeated appeal, the cameos of Matt Damon Y Luke Hemsworth are very successful, with an addition: this time it appears Sam Neil. To this stellar universe, in addition, is added Russell Crowe, like a completely narcissistic Zeus. Another hit.

But there are moments that are not seen as usual. One of them has to do with the construction of the main character of Chris Hemsworth. Many of his tics are already known by heart and are redundant. There is a possible explanation: Thor is missing Loki and Hulk.

Chris Hemsworth returns to embody Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”. (Photo: Marvel/Disney)

Thor’s empathy with star lord is not the same one that he was able to build with the other two characters, who this time they are not from the game.

Furthermore, the galactic hero embodied by Chris Pratt only appears a few minutes at the beginning, with which, Hemsworth mounts the base of the jokes alone, with the risk that this has.

How Christian Bale and Natalie Portman act in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Aside from that somewhat singed spark, but just as visible, yes there is a piece that definitely fits very strange throughout the structure: that of Christian bale.

Christian Bale as the villain Gorr in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Photo: Disney/Marvel)

The figure of the actor appears, at the beginning, strong, like a seriously scary villain. But as the minutes go by, the former Batman’s histrionics gains momentum and his darkness becomes a compendium of overacted gestures that remain. Instead of seeing the evil “godslayer”, you see the finer threads that Bale unfurls.

Beyond the faults, the most important thing is the noble spirit that Waititi maintains in such a movie mainstream in which he only wants to tell a fable for children. That is intact.

Without giving further details that launch unnecessary spoilers, the role that the boys have is the same that they forged in many of the director’s list of films such as JojoRabbit, Hunt for the Wilderpeople Y Boyfor instance.

Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Photo: Disney/Marvel)

This childhood adult look that Waititi shows, he also has it with love. That’s why, Portman’s role is relevantwho is not only Jane Foster, but transforms into a glowing mighty thor born from suffering.

I also read: “Lightyear”, the space adventure that defies the limits of friendship and was censored for a kiss

The lyrics of the Guns theme finally do their thing: “I hate to look into those eyes and see an ounce of pain. His hair reminds me of a warm and safe place, where I would hide like a baby and pray that the thunder and rain would silently pass by.”