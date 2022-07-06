Amsterdam: what’s new from Christian Bale and Margot Robbie, and what you should know

The best actors of the moment star amsterdamthe new movie David O Russell which explores a murder mystery in the 1930s.

The director has already given us great films like The Fighter, American Hustle and Three Kings with a new story that, according to its synopsis, leads us to “uncover one of the most scandalous plots in American history.”

In accordance with CinemaBlendthis film could be one of the possible nominees for Oscar in 2023, where it is also expected to see films such as the biopic of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Pesleythe drama Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio and the disturbing Crimes of the Future, where they appear Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux.

Amsterdam has a great cast full of well-known actors (O. Russell seems to want to compete with Wes Anderson in this field), whose stories are connected through a murder case in which 3 friends must discover the truth and prove his innocence, giving rise to a story full of unexpected twists and great revelations.

The cast

The main characters are margot robbie (who is also preparing the Barbie movie with Ryan Gosling as Ken), who plays a nurse, Christian balea doctor with a false eye, and John David Washington, who gives life to a lawyer. These 3 people are the ones who must solve a criminal case to clear their names. MovieWeb reports that the character of Washington was originally meant for Michael B. Jordan, but he dropped out of the project due to Covid.

Furthermore, they are accompanied by Robert DeNiro (The Irishman), Taylor SwiftRami Malek (No Time to Die), comedian Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Northman), Timothy Oliphant, Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water) and Andrea Risborough (Black Mirror), among others.

the trailer