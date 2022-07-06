Amazon Web Services will offer digital health in Mexican hospitals

The Amazon Web Services project offers a series of digital services hosted in the cloud to share information instantly.

Now this tool will be available to Mexican medical personnel.

The Mexican Hospital Consortium is made up of 51 hospitals located in 23 states of the country.

Technology is part of the lives of millions of people. Sometimes it is a means of communication and in others a form of entertainment, although in reality its uses are infinite. In fact, some companies have developed tools that aim to make everyday tasks easier, and a clear example is Amazon Web Service.

The beginning of the largest commercial emporium of today

In the first instance, the founder of this company is Jeff Bezos and it all started in 1994 with an idea that seemed crazy at the time. His goal was create an online bookstore. During his first stage he achieved weekly sales of 20 thousand dollars and from then on everything increased.

Over the years, it expanded its business model until it became the largest internet store Now it offers all kinds of products and makes international shipments in short periods of time.

At the same time, the company has focused on creating new technological tools. One of the most ambitious projects is Amazon Web Service. It consists of a collection of digital services hosted in the cloud. It is one of the most important international offers at the moment and competes directly with services such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud.

Among the options you have is Amazon Comprehend Medical, a tool that allows you to analyze patient information and share specific data between institutions. Likewise, it is able to identify “diagnoses, treatments, doses and symptoms”.

In practical terms, this Artificial intelligence It allows to analyze the clinical history of the patients. After an examination, you can provide administrators with specific data on each person. Thus, doctors, insurers, pharmacists and researchers could obtain concrete information in a fraction of the usual time.

Technology within the reach of Mexican medical personnel

But now the most important thing is that an alliance was announced between this platform and the Mexican Hospital Consortium (HCM). The objective is to make these types of tools available to doctors in our country to promote digital health in hospital environments.

According to the general director of the CMH, Javier Potes, there are several projects that are intended to be developed and implemented with this union. Some of the main ones are Hospital at CMH House. It consists of a post-hospital care service that is expected to start in August 2022.

Similarly, this agreement seeks to promote interoperability between CMH hospitals and different health providers. But although the priority of Amazon Web Service will be the patient, it is also intended to support the medical staff in different ways.

In this sense, through technological tools, the exchange of information between the hospitals of the CMH will be specified. This will also promote the training and updating of doctors and nurses.

For now, it is important to mention that the CMH is made up of 51 hospitals located in 23 states of the country.