Amazon drops the price of the 256 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone and now it’s yours with a discount of more than 100 euros.

The best Apple iPhone is currently at a spectacular discount on Amazon if you choose the model with 256 GB of internal storage. The price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB falls more than 100 euros and it stays practically at the same price as the 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This offer lower the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max more than 100 euros to 1,265 euros, a great discount on a device that officially costs 1,379 euros. The price is practically the same as the 128 GB iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs 1,259 euros.

The offer is also available in several of the most beautiful colors of the iPhone 13 Pro Max: Alpine Green, Silver, Gold and Graphite. It’s Apple’s best iPhone and it can be yours, with superior storage capacity, at a great price. Also, keep in mind that ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps is only available on iPhone 13 Pro with 256 GB or more.

You shouldn’t let it go. A offer like this on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is not seen every day. Remember that now all devices sold in Spain have a 3-year official guarantee, so this iPhone will last you a long time. Also, Apple guarantees us iOS updates for many years.

Specifications iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best Apple iPhone, There’s no doubt. It has the same specs as the iPhone 13 Pro, but with a larger screen and much longer battery life. And now it can be yours at an exceptional price you can’t pass up, and with 256 GB. These are the main specifications of the iPhone 13 Pro Max:

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

Cinema mode with shallow depth of field and automatic focus shift in videos.

Three 12 Mpx cameras, telephoto, wide angle and ultra wide angle, LiDAR scanner, x6 optical zoom range and macro photography.

Photo Styles, ProRAW, ProRes, Smart HDR 4, Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

A15 Bionic chip.

Battery up to 28 hours of video playback on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Ceramic Shield.

IP68 water resistance.

5G connection.

iOS 15 with all its news and upgradable to iOS 16 after summer.

