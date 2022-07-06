Agbonlahor attacks Cristiano Ronaldo: “What a disappointment! He doesn’t care about United, only about himself “

The Portuguese seeks a new destination and United … is somewhat left to itself by one of the best players in its history. A situation that made Gabby Agbonlahor quite angry. And the Englishman attacks CR7 …

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Manchester United sports center continues to cause discussion. The Portuguese did not show up on his return from vacation for “personal reasons”, but the reality is that the five-time Ballon d’Or is looking for a way out of the Red Devils. The last disappointing season, with the failure to qualify for the Champions League, has cracked things and the arrival of Ten Hag, who has already said he is not interested in names and signings and much more in the desire to work hard, has made the rest. The Portuguese seeks a new destination and United … is somewhat left to itself by one of the best players in its history.

A situation that made Gabby Agbonlahor quite angry. Former Aston Villa striker, speaking to talkSPORT, has certainly not spared criticism of the Portuguese, although he understands the reasons why Ronaldo is trying to get out of Old Trafford. “I’m not at all surprised, United’s last season was bad. Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want to play the Europa League, in the last years of his career he wants to play in the Champions League. He wants to play the Champions League, he wants to keep scoring in the Champions, he wants to win more trophies and United are far from being able to offer him these things. But if I were a Manchester United fan, my biggest disappointment would be that Ronaldo doesn’t care about Manchester United, he only cares about himself. same”.

And in fact, after the great comeback in the summer of 2021, United fans perhaps did not expect such a sudden change in the Lusitanian’s priorities. And at this point many might think that even that transfer did not have reasons properly of the heart, but more of personal interest. Or at least that’s how Agbonlahor sees it. “So he only cares about Ronaldo, not Manchester United. The club needs him, but he doesn’t want to stay, he wants to abandon ship. For me, if I were a United fan, it would be a very disappointing thing. It proves that he’s not there for the club, but for personal reasons. ” But whatever the truth is, the impression is that at United CR7 … there will still be little left …

