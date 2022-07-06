A song by Air – Il Post

Songs is the daily newsletter that the subscribers of the Post receive, written and packaged by Luca Sofri (director of the Post): and who talks, unpredictably, of songs. One for eachn the evening, published here in the Post the next day, you subscribe here.

One month ago, when with Emilia we went to see Billie Eilish in London, the next day Elbow was playing outside the city: I was very tempted, then it was a two hour trip and we got lazy and we preferred an afternoon in London for a walk. But now I regret seeing them at Glastonbury a little.

(even without the company of refugees it always works, for 11 years)

Not that it’s comparable to be in it, but there is the whole Pet Shop Boys concert in Stockholm last month on YouTube, in excellent audio quality (Swedish audience less dragged than the London one).

I know, we’re commenting on it for weeks, but if that’s not enough, here at 1.14: Mick Jagger, 78, almost 79.

Cesare Cremonini has put online the start of his concert in Rome last week: and, well, to think that on his first tour in the stadiums four years ago we did not know how it would go.

And to finish the concert tour, Adele made two quite big ones in Hyde Park, to say the least: on YouTube there are many things, they also enjoyed themselves (when I saw her in Verona, actually, it was a blast).