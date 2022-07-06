A millionaire investment that can transform Trujillo, for which Leonardo DiCaprio bets – Society

The company Diamond Foundry, established in San Francisco, California, has excited the entire Trujillo municipality located in the province of Cáceres. Its objective? Build a factory capable of create synthetic diamonds sustainably.

will be mainly industrial diamonds that will have applications like semiconductors in electric vehicle technology and 5G and also diamonds for high jewelry. A great project with a investment of more than 650 million euros and what will it create 300 direct jobs and a total of more than 1,000 jobs.

How does it arise?

It all started three years ago, they remember from the Trujillo city hall, although it jumped to national headlines due to the project’s most mediatic figure: actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The involvement and DiCaprio’s interest in contributing to more sustainable production models, to the care of the oceans and, as is the case, to the fight against mining exploitation, is already well known in Hollywood. But in Trujillo, the announcement caused a small revolution. This Cáceres municipality of just over 9,000 inhabitants wondered if one day they would see DiCaprio inaugurating the plant, walking through its streets or eating on a terrace in the Plaza Mayor.

However, there is another great figure much less media but more transcendent and closer to make the project a reality. It’s about Spanish Rafael Benjumea, president of the photovoltaic employers association (UNEF) and of the Powen company. Sources close to the council confess that the conversations between the current mayor, José Antonio Redondo, and Benjumea have been key. And Benjumea has made Extremadura be imposed on candidates as strong as Saudi Arabia or China.

Greenhouse gases turned into diamonds

Diamonds with no carbon footprint. But, how do you get this? The answer lies in plasma reactor technology. Some 300 will be implanted in the Trujillo plant with the aim of reaching up to one million carats manufactured.

One ton of methane (CH4) emitted into the atmosphere generates about 84 times more global warming than one ton of CO2 over a 20-year period. Methane is 16% of global carbon emissions by weight, but with this 84x impact factor, it is the predominant component of the global carbon footprint. Hence the importance of betting on this type of industry.

Leonardo Dicaprio

“I am proud to invest in the Diamond Foundry and grow diamonds sustainably in America without the human and environmental cost of mining.” Own Leonardo DiCaprio has been publicly proud for your support of this industry.

For the actor, one of the figures most committed in Hollywood to the fight against climate change, his participation in 2006 in the film ‘Blood Diamond’ made him know the harsh reality behind these jewels. ‘Blood Diamond’ makes a contextual story that travels through the Sierra Leone civil war and the methods and ways in which the large diamond exploiting conglomerates acquire them on the illegal market, how the market itself and its prices are manipulated, and the structured smuggling networks, diamond and arms trade in this African region.

Thus, producing affordable diamonds, without a carbon footprint, without financing conflicts, without moving land, affecting wildlife, or contaminated groundwater, became a new goal for DiCaprio. And putting the magnifying glass on Spain, Trujillo can define the reindustrialization of our country. A commitment to green energy with very competitive costs that can be a call to other large projects.