A millionaire investment that can transform Trujillo, for which Leonardo DiCaprio bets – Society

A millionaire investment that can transform Trujillo, for which Leonardo DiCaprio bets

The company Diamond Foundry, established in San Francisco, California, has excited the entire Trujillo municipality located in the province of Cáceres. Its objective? Build a factory capable of create synthetic diamonds sustainably.

will be mainly industrial diamonds that will have applications like semiconductors in electric vehicle technology and 5G and also diamonds for high jewelry. A great project with a investment of more than 650 million euros and what will it create 300 direct jobs and a total of more than 1,000 jobs.

How does it arise?

It all started three years ago, they remember from the Trujillo city hall, although it jumped to national headlines due to the project’s most mediatic figure: actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The involvement and DiCaprio’s interest in contributing to more sustainable production models, to the care of the oceans and, as is the case, to the fight against mining exploitation, is already well known in Hollywood. But in Trujillo, the announcement caused a small revolution. This Cáceres municipality of just over 9,000 inhabitants wondered if one day they would see DiCaprio inaugurating the plant, walking through its streets or eating on a terrace in the Plaza Mayor.

However, there is another great figure much less media but more transcendent and closer to make the project a reality. It’s about Spanish Rafael Benjumea, president of the photovoltaic employers association (UNEF) and of the Powen company. Sources close to the council confess that the conversations between the current mayor, José Antonio Redondo, and Benjumea have been key. And Benjumea has made Extremadura be imposed on candidates as strong as Saudi Arabia or China.

