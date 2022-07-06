A few days after her 50th birthday, Sofía Vergara surprises her fans with a funny pose in a pool

after finishing shooting Griselda, Sofia Vergara is officially on vacation and enjoying the good weather to the fullest. Or at least that is what she has hinted at on her Instagram profile, where the Colombian actress delighted her followers with a fun pose in a pool.

Less than a week before reaching the age of 50, an age that will be this July 10, the star of modern-family climbed on top of a float in the shape of a motorcycle to celebrate the 4th of July, Independence Day of the United States. Although from Sofia’s face, it didn’t seem like an easy task to keep her balance…

To star in this pose, she wore a red swimsuit and thin white pants. And the reaction of her fans has been to laugh at her spontaneity and sense of humor. And it is that if there is something that his fans admire, it is his naturalness in front of the camera.

But this is not the first time that we see the actress struggling to keep her balance on one of these curious floats. On the same July 4th, Sofia recalled a fun dip she took when she was resisted by one in the shape of a mechanical bull… A pose that her friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett in modern-family) considers a classic.

If there is something that characterizes the woman from Barranquilla, it is her spontaneity and great sense of humor, which she always brings out on her social networks, where she also shares images or videos of her professional projects and, sporadically, of her best poses.

One of his fans’ favorites was this session he starred in in May to welcome the good weather. Nail images in which it looks spectacular.

